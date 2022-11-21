Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
There are 'new' Apple Car rumors floating around - but beware
It probably isn't easy being a product leaker. Sourcing information from people working in the shadowy corners of Apple can be a precarious task. Just ask Jon Prosser, who's not had the best luck of late in Apple's rumor mill. Majin Bu is a known leaker based in China that...
Apple Insider
Hundreds riot at Foxconn iPhone plant over terrible conditions
Workers rioting at Foxconn's mainiPhone factory in Zhengzhou have clashed with police as windows and surveillance cameras have been smashed. Footage of the riots has been circulating online, though Reuters reports that most has...
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
Following riots at its iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, Foxconn has apologized and said pay problems were a "technical error." Hundreds of workers from the Zhengzhou rioted on Wednesday, protesting about food and conditions in the COVID lockdown measures, and also pay. Despite Foxconn having previously promised bonuses, rioters claimed that the company had revised contracts to prevent workers being eligible.
Apple Insider
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro has the best speed in more than just processing
There is a new report out about the world's fastest 5G mobile devices, and the iPhone 14 Pro family sits in the top spot in most countries. The speed test provider released a Tuesday report to examine 5G performance data in 10 countries. These countries have the highest number of connected mobile devices, according to GSMA.
Apple Insider
Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor
A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a newApple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone — and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil...
Apple Insider
75+ best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & more
Black Friday is officially underway and some of the year's best deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on AirPods, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, televisions, software & more. Many...
Apple Insider
Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company
Following riots over pay, Apple's main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has now offered $1,400 to protesters, conditional on resignation. There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised.
Elon Musk Sets Launch Date For New Twitter Verification System
Elon Musk has confirmed that his new paid checkmark system for Twitter verification is “tentatively” scheduled to roll out on the platform next Friday, December 2nd. Musk said on Friday that accounts for companies, government officials and entities, and individuals be marked with different colors — “gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.” The tech billionaire added that the switch-up in Twitter’s identity verification strategy is “painful, but necessary” — adding that “all verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of...
Apple Insider
Medical records company Epic partners with Apple on a Mac tool
Medical records company Epic Systems has partnered with Apple to bring its electronic health record tools to macOS. Apple wanted Epic to create a native version of the service for macOS, but Epic is reportedly developing a tool that would easier to run than a native app. "Epic does have...
Apple Insider
Black Friday Deals Week: save up to $2,000 on Apple, TVs, software & more
OfficialBlack Friday deals are underway, with some of the year's best prices on Apple devices. Find our favorite picks on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch, software and more. Many of the deals offer record low...
Apple Insider
Best iPhone Black Friday deals to snap up right now
Black Friday iPhone deals are plentiful, with Verizon, AT&T, Visible and even Decluttr all offering special offers for the BF and Cyber Monday weekend. New iPhones — The iPhone 14 Pro ishard to get...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that the billionaire Tesla CEO bought last month for $44 billion, coming a day after Musk said he would grant “amnesty” for suspended accounts and causing yet more uncertainty for users. Twitter previously suspended the premium service, which under Musk granted blue-check labels to anyone paying $8 a month, because of a wave of imposter accounts. Originally, the blue check was given to government entities, corporations, celebrities and journalists verified by the platform to prevent impersonation. In the latest version, companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals who pay for the service, whether or not they’re celebrities, will get a blue check, Musk said Friday.
Apple Insider
Amazon Alexa bled $10 billion in cash in 2022
As a business, Amazon is known as one that is willing to take losses on the chin, in the pursuit of massive growth. While that has worked for the company so far, it appears that a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos is on the chopping block as Amazon attempts to rein in costs.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
Apple Insider
Apple in talks to acquire rights to 'The Big Short' author's upcoming book on FTX crash
Apple is nearing a deal with "The Big Short" and "Moneyball" author Michael Lewis, hoping to score exclusive streaming rights for his upcoming work focusing on cryptocurrency. Lewis's book will plot the rise and fall of former CEO Bankman-Fried, one believed to be worth $26 billion, and explain how the FTX crypto exchange spectacularly collapsed in early November.
Apple Insider
Nomad iPhone, AirPods, and AirTags accessories are up to 90% off for Black Friday
Accessory maker Nomad has an "Everything Sale" with 30% off site-wide, plus 90% off on selected items, in its Black Friday special offers. Nomad makes an enormous range of accessories for Apple devices —...
Apple Insider
Kanye West confused about banks, Apple Pay, and FCC
According to West, after Adidas cut off business with him, they managed to freeze his money by petitioning JP Morgan Chase to do so. After finding that his Apple Pay didn't work, repeatedly, he said he looked into why. Reportedly, Adidas put a $75 million hold on four of his...
Apple Insider
Sabrent's new Rocket Nano SSD is smaller than a credit card
Sabrent has announced a redesigned version of its tiny Rocket Nano portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity and speeds ideal for 8K video recording. Crafted from a high-grade aluminum alloy, the external solid-state drive is just 2.85-inches in length, 1.3-inches in width, and 0.6-inches in height. The device also weighs 1.75 ounces.
Apple Insider
Asahi Linux for Apple Silicon has come a long way in a few months
Asahi, a project to bring Linux to the Apple Silicon Mac, has released a new progress report that details expanded USB and peripheral support. A project to port Linux to Apple Silicon Macs, the latest update to Asahi Linux has new hardware support, new features, and fixes for "longstanding pain points." It also features a new bleeding-edge kernel branch with support for suspend and the display controller.
