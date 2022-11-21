ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Commission swears in re-elected commissioners, elects chairmen, terminates attorney’s contract

The Lowndes County Commission held its first meeting after elections on Nov. 16, swearing in re-elected commissioners Robert Harris for District 2 and Joseph Barganier for District 4. The commission elected officers for the new term. District 1 representative Charlie King, Jr. was re-elected chairman and Dickson Farrior from District...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Sewell presents checks to West Central Alabama AHEC in Demopolis

During her Congress in Your Community tour that included Marengo and Choctaw counties, Rep. Terri Sewell presented two checks to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (AHEC) in Demopolis. A check of $30,000 was given to the center to purchase new equipment, as well as to recruit and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Move Montgomery to host Gobble Wobble on Friday

Move Montgomery will host Gobble Wobble on Friday, Nov. 25 at Cloverdale Park to support the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The event is free, though donations of non-perishable food are requested. "In the midst of the holidays, we want to ensure individuals and families have access to food they need...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Fire damages Marion apartment unit, no injuries reported

At around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night Marion Fire and Rescue and other agencies responded to a fire that damaged an apartment unit, though no one was injured. First responders from Hamburg, North Perry and Uniontown, as well as the Marion Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of Marion Manor apartments to contain the fire.
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Crash in Butler county leaves 2 dead

Two men were killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Butler County on Sunday. According to Alabama News Network the accident took place an estimated one mile north of Georgiana at around 1:30 p.m. Esteban Morales, 25, was driving an SUV on the interstate before hitting the rear of a tractor trailer truck.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Eclectic church damaged by car

There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
ECLECTIC, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families

The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have arrested the man they say is responsible for a 3-alarm fire at the old County Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. 30 year old Darryl Lamar Jackson is charged with 1st Degree Arson. Officials say video surveillance developed Jackson as a suspect and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
LOWNDESBORO, AL

