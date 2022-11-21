Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Pine Hill hold town hall meeting to discuss gun violence, mentoring, more today
A town hall meeting in Pine Hill will discuss gun violence, mentoring and other topics today at Leona's Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other topics will include job training, after school activities, grants for community improvement and more. Leona's Kitchen is located at 4957 County Road 18.
selmasun.com
Organization brings theater to Dallas County schools
An organization is bringing music and arts education to schools in Dallas County and surrounding Black Belt counties. The organization is S.E.L.M.A., which stands for Selma Education Literacy Math & Arts. S.E.L.M.A. was founded by Alicia Chestnut, an Air Force veteran and classically trained actress who moved to Selma after living in Los Angeles. She founded the 501c(3) to bring “educational and STEAM-related workshops for our local school systems and community.”
selmasun.com
Fire damages Marion apartment unit, no injuries reported
At around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night Marion Fire and Rescue and other agencies responded to a fire that damaged an apartment unit, though no one was injured. First responders from Hamburg, North Perry and Uniontown, as well as the Marion Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of Marion Manor apartments to contain the fire.
selmasun.com
Sewell presents checks to West Central Alabama AHEC in Demopolis
During her Congress in Your Community tour that included Marengo and Choctaw counties, Rep. Terri Sewell presented two checks to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (AHEC) in Demopolis. A check of $30,000 was given to the center to purchase new equipment, as well as to recruit and...
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy basketball season underway
Basketball 2022 is underway at Morgan Academy. Currently, the junior varsity girls are 2-0, the junior varsity boys are 0-2, the varsity girls are 3-1 and the varsity boys are 1-0. According to Morgan Academy head basketball coach Lebo Jones, on Monday Nov. 14 Morgan Academy played Macon East Academy...
selmasun.com
Selma High boys defeat Francis Marion on the road
The Selma High School Saints faced the Francis Marion High School Trojans on the road Nov. 23. The varsity boys team won their game 40-32. They led 20-16 at the half. The B team boys took a W against Francis Marion by a score of 41-17. Blockton knocked down 17 points and had 6 rebounds. Sheppard was responsible for 6 points 6 rebounds.
