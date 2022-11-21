Read full article on original website
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black Friday...
Apple Insider
Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor
A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a new Apple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone -- and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil line up currently consists of $99 first generation edition, and the $129 second generation model. This new rumor, relayed from Weibo by regular leaker DuanRui, says that Apple came close to making a third model that would have cost $49.
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro has the best speed in more than just processing
There is a new report out about the world's fastest 5G mobile devices, and the iPhone 14 Pro family sits in the top spot in most countries. The speed test provider released a Tuesday report to examine 5G performance data in 10 countries. These countries have the highest number of connected mobile devices, according to GSMA.
Apple Insider
There are 'new' Apple Car rumors floating around - but beware
It probably isn't easy being a product leaker. Sourcing information from people working in the shadowy corners of Apple can be a precarious task. Just ask Jon Prosser, who's not had the best luck of late in Apple's rumor mill. Majin Bu is a known leaker based in China that...
Apple Insider
Medical records company Epic partners with Apple on a Mac tool
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Medical records company Epic Systems has partnered with Apple to bring its electronic health record tools tomacOS. Apple wanted Epic to create a native version of the service for macOS, but Epic is reportedly...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Apple Insider
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There are myriad sales on Apple devices fromAirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
Following riots at its iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, Foxconn has apologized and said pay problems were a "technical error." Hundreds of workers from the Zhengzhou rioted on Wednesday, protesting about food and conditions in the COVID lockdown measures, and also pay. Despite Foxconn having previously promised bonuses, rioters claimed that the company had revised contracts to prevent workers being eligible.
Apple Insider
Where did User Login Items go in macOS Ventura?
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's macOS has long allowed users to automatically run apps on login, but in maOS Ventura Apple moved them. Here's how to find and access Login Items. Since its initial release in 2000, macOS...
Apple Insider
Hundreds riot at Foxconn iPhone plant over terrible conditions
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Workers rioting at Foxconn's mainiPhone factory in Zhengzhou have clashed with police as windows and surveillance cameras have been smashed. Footage of the riots has been circulating online, though Reuters reports that most has...
T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal
The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
Elon Musk Sets Launch Date For New Twitter Verification System
Elon Musk has confirmed that his new paid checkmark system for Twitter verification is “tentatively” scheduled to roll out on the platform next Friday, December 2nd. Musk said on Friday that accounts for companies, government officials and entities, and individuals be marked with different colors — “gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.” The tech billionaire added that the switch-up in Twitter’s identity verification strategy is “painful, but necessary” — adding that “all verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of...
Apple Insider
Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company
Following riots over pay, Apple's main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has now offered $1,400 to protesters, conditional on resignation. There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
IGN
Walmart Is Offering a Free $300 Gift Card When You Buy an Apple iPhone 14 for AT&T or Verizon for Black Friday
The Walmart Black Friday Sale is under way, and if you've been patiently holding out on Apple's newest phone, then you've been rewarded. The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest and greatest of the iPhones, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on it for Black Friday. If you purchase any model iPhone 14, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, you'll get a free $300 Walmart gift card. Some restrictions apply, but you'll see that this deal is a lot better than your typical offers that you see sprinkled throughout the year.
Mark Randall Havens
Millions of Americans set to receive payouts in Apple's Batterygate case
After more than two years of waiting, millions of Americans are finally set to receive their payouts in the Apple Batterygate case. Apple's Batterygate issues continue because of changes to iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. Apple was accused of intentionally reducing the performance of these handsets to conserve battery life.
Apple Insider
Amazon Alexa bled $10 billion in cash in 2022
As a business, Amazon is known as one that is willing to take losses on the chin, in the pursuit of massive growth. While that has worked for the company so far, it appears that a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos is on the chopping block as Amazon attempts to rein in costs.
