New York State

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr

As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions defense continues to earn accolades for their recent performances. After safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers, Aidan Hutchinson has now earned the same honors. It was announced Wednesday morning that Hutchinson was given the NFC honors...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers Claim OLB Justin Hollins Off Waivers From Rams

The Packers lost Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL, so they could use some additional pass rush help at this point. Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.
GREEN BAY, WI

