Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown against the Giants at home on Thanksgiving.
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr
As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
'Beckham Bowl'? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Stephen Jones on a big Cowboys bounce back win, meeting with OBJ, Michael Gallup
The Cowboys got over the Green Bay loss in a big way by throttling the Vikings 40-3. Team EVP Stephen Jones joined K&C to talk about how the team was able to bounce back in a big way, if they are meeting with Odell Beckham Jr. soon, and more!
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott make recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to star free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a near never-ending basis.
NFL Scout Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. Should Sign With Vikings
Speculation has picked up in recent days about which team Odell Beckham Jr. will pick as his next one. He has recently received full clearance to return to football activities and will reportedly select a team after the Thanksgiving holiday. Could the Minnesota Vikings still be in the running?. A...
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
Four Giants offensive linemen who were on the team's injury report will not make the trip to Dallas.
Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Detroit Lions defense continues to earn accolades for their recent performances. After safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers, Aidan Hutchinson has now earned the same honors. It was announced Wednesday morning that Hutchinson was given the NFC honors...
Packers Claim OLB Justin Hollins Off Waivers From Rams
The Packers lost Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL, so they could use some additional pass rush help at this point. Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.
The Chicago Bulls' two-game winning streak indicates a need for consistency
The Bulls just beat the Celtics and Bucks, but they still have to find consistency.
