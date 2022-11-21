Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
KCRA.com
This Thanksgiving, Sacramento LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those who feel they don't have a welcoming family home, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner has served as a haven for a warm meal since 2015. The event also changed its name this year to the Chosen Family Feast. The reason?. Koby...
KCRA.com
With Thanksgiving in the books, Sacramento-area families prepare for rest of holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The end of Thanksgiving marks the transition people make toward the holiday season. For many, that means it's time to shop and find the perfect gifts. April Martinez was visiting the Imaginarium, Cal Expo's latest holiday attraction. "These moments only come once a year and you...
KCRA.com
'This hero wears a construction vest': Video of Sacramento man picking up trash delights Reddit users
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Under different circumstances, Mitch Harris of Sacramento may have acted differently. He's just not a confrontational person, he said. Harris said he drives a lot for work and had grown tired of seeing people ditch trash out car windows, littering in a city that he knows, loves and is raising a family in.
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Hallmark’s “Enchant” coming to Sacramento
The Hallmark Channel’s Enchant holiday show is coming to Sacramento this holiday season. The show will be at Sutter Health Park (formerly known as Raley Field), home of the Sacramento River Cats. The show will feature thousands of lights decorating the field. One of the highlights is a lighted...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A spot in Auburn where a disco legend meets postal history
AUBURN, Calif. — If you've never seen the giant statue crouching down for gold behind the trees along Interstate 80 through Auburn, might we suggest taking a moment to read further?. That statue is linked to California's Gold Rush, a significant post office and a Hollywood star who once...
KCRA.com
'The hate has to stop': Sacramento community holds vigil for Colorado Springs Club Q victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A somber gwas held in Sacramento's Midtown community afew days after five people died in Colorado Springs in the Club Q mass shooting. Organizers said they wanted to come together to mourn, call for change and to offer support to those who were hurting in the wake of the tragedy. The candlelight gathering was held at the Kennedy Gallery in Sacramento Wednesday night.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for rest of holidays, homeless teen finds home in football, LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KCRA.com
'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry
LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
KCRA.com
What caused Scandia Fun Center roller coaster to get stuck? Manager blames weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews on Tuesday inspected a roller coaster at a Sacramento County amusement park the day after it stopped,leaving four girls 35 feet in the air. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department rescued the teens who were stuck on the ride on Monday evening for about an hour at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands.
Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway
STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
KCRA.com
Dying to Ask Podcast: Take the holiday gratitude challenge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling stressed or overwhelmed?. Join our holiday gratitude challenge. Commit to focusing on what you're grateful for every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Gratitude is an attitude. It's also the quickest way to improve your mental and physical health. Science backs that up. There...
KCRA.com
Here are 2022 World Cup watch parties in Sacramento
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway and matches are being broadcast live each morning in California. That has some bars in our region opening up earlier to offer soccer fans access to watch their favorite teams hit the pitch. Brunch has never looked so good. See below for...
KCRA.com
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
KCRA.com
Tired of turkey? Sacramento area chef explains how to have a very veggie Thanksgiving
When you think of Thanksgiving dinner, your first thought may go to turkey — which is often the start of the show. But what if you want to showcase a vegetarian option at the center of the dinner table?. Chef Nina Curtis with Plant'ish & Co. Culinary Arts says...
