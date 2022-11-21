ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Hallmark’s “Enchant” coming to Sacramento

The Hallmark Channel’s Enchant holiday show is coming to Sacramento this holiday season. The show will be at Sutter Health Park (formerly known as Raley Field), home of the Sacramento River Cats. The show will feature thousands of lights decorating the field. One of the highlights is a lighted...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'The hate has to stop': Sacramento community holds vigil for Colorado Springs Club Q victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A somber gwas held in Sacramento's Midtown community afew days after five people died in Colorado Springs in the Club Q mass shooting. Organizers said they wanted to come together to mourn, call for change and to offer support to those who were hurting in the wake of the tragedy. The candlelight gathering was held at the Kennedy Gallery in Sacramento Wednesday night.
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

Sacramento, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Grant Union High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry

LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway

STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: Take the holiday gratitude challenge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling stressed or overwhelmed?. Join our holiday gratitude challenge. Commit to focusing on what you're grateful for every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Gratitude is an attitude. It's also the quickest way to improve your mental and physical health. Science backs that up. There...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are 2022 World Cup watch parties in Sacramento

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway and matches are being broadcast live each morning in California. That has some bars in our region opening up earlier to offer soccer fans access to watch their favorite teams hit the pitch. Brunch has never looked so good. See below for...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy