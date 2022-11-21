Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos
Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Fans 'heartbroken' after Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' daughter shares her one wish
Teen Mom fans have said they were heartbroken after hearing the wish of Jenelle Evans' five-year-old daughter. Jenelle, 30, married husband David, 34, back in 2017 and the pair recently enjoyed a belated honeymoon together in Maine. In a post on her YouTube channel, the pair could be seen chatting...
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Chrisley Has a Large Net Worth After Leaving ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
Lindsie Chrisley amassed a hefty net worth, despite leaving father Todd Chrisley’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best after season 5. Keep reading to find out how the blogger and podcast host makes money. What Is Lindsay Chrisley’s...
Pete Davidson thought Kim Kardashian accidentally turning him down at the Met Gala was a 'really sweet' method of denial
Pete Davidson said Kim Kardashian was "really sweet" when she turned him down at the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian previously said she didn't turn him down — she just couldn't take his number. At the event, Kardashian was wearing gloves that prevented her from using her phone. Pete Davidson...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Kris Jenner & BF Corey Gamble Release Their First Holiday Card As A Couple After 8 Years Together
Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble finally have their own holiday card! As the KarJenner family’s annual holiday card has become a whole thing, the darling duo have opted out of shooting their own card since they began dating 8 years ago… until now. Partnering with Shutterfly, the momager and her business executive beau created a fabulous festive keepsake and debuted it on Friday, Nov. 18, as seen below.
