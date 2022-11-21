ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Ben King
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPdZj_0jIj5gBd00

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' Week 12 matchup.

After losing big to the Arkansas Razorbacks 42-27 on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs, coached by Mike Leach, are 7-4 (3-4 in SEC) entering Egg Bowl week. Leach is 0-2 in the rivalry game and will be expected to win his first Egg Bowl this year in enemy territory.

Here is an overview of the Mississippi State team that will travel to Oxford, Miss., for the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2022 Record: 7-4 (3-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mike Leach (third season)

Leach is 18-17 in his time with Mississippi State.

2022 Offensive Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers

Rogers: 359 completions, 3,474 yards, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions, 141.6 passer rating.

Rushing: Jo'quavious Marks

Marks: 89 carries, 456 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Receiving: Rara Thomas

Thomas: 42 receptions, 599 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Nathaniel Watson

Johnson: 98 tackles and 8.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes: six interceptions

Sacks: Tyrus Wheat

Wheat: five sacks and 8.0 TFLs

