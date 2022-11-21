ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
FOX Sports

Browns' Brissett excited for 'last' start before Watson back

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn't need any reminders, subtle or otherwise. For months, Brissett has known that his atypical, somewhat awkward gig as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback had a shelf life of 11 games, set to end once Deshaun Watson became eligible to return from suspension. Brissett...
247Sports

Stock Up/Stock Down: Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills

This isn't going to be your standard for who played best and who played the worst article, partly because it doesn't really matter too much when it comes to the Front Office perspective and looking at a player's status on the roster. We expect the likes of Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb to be in the mix for the best-performing players on either side of the ball but it doesn't really change their standing on the roster. I'm going to be doing this article after each game and discussing players who have improved their situation from a Front Office perspective during this season and beyond plus those that are now in danger of not being extended or could not make a roster next season.
Yardbarker

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
FanSided

Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend

The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
TAMPA, FL
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
