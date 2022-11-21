Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
brownsnation.com
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers
Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the defense graded vs. the Bills
DETROIT, Michigan -- The Browns defense was solid in the first half, but couldn’t contain Buffalo’s offense in the second half, during the 31-23 loss on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a...
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
FOX Sports
Browns' Brissett excited for 'last' start before Watson back
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett didn't need any reminders, subtle or otherwise. For months, Brissett has known that his atypical, somewhat awkward gig as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback had a shelf life of 11 games, set to end once Deshaun Watson became eligible to return from suspension. Brissett...
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
Houston travels to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium.
Greg Newsome II, David Njoku and Hjalte Froholdt among idle Browns: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Cornerback Greg Newsome II, tight end David Njoku and center Hjalte Froholdt were among the Browns players sitting out practice Wednesday as the team prepared for the Bucs. Newsome suffered a concussion in practice on Friday and sat out the loss to the Bills. He told cleveland.com...
Stock Up/Stock Down: Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills
This isn't going to be your standard for who played best and who played the worst article, partly because it doesn't really matter too much when it comes to the Front Office perspective and looking at a player's status on the roster. We expect the likes of Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb to be in the mix for the best-performing players on either side of the ball but it doesn't really change their standing on the roster. I'm going to be doing this article after each game and discussing players who have improved their situation from a Front Office perspective during this season and beyond plus those that are now in danger of not being extended or could not make a roster next season.
Yardbarker
RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend
The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns need to have the approach that the season is not over
Daryl Ruiter joins Baskin & Phelps (Brendan Gulick in for Jeff) to discuss the Cleveland Browns remainder of the season, the coaching staff, and the mentality the roster should have going toward the end of the season.
