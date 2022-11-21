ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down

By Phil Boas, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrDl6_0jIj5J5200

It’s a very old observation that mainstream media is mostly liberal and sees the world as liberals see it.

That’s not a complaint; it’s just the way it is, the nature of a business that attracts more people from the left than the right.

So, it is also clear to me that had the malfunctioning equipment at nearly 1 in 3 Maricopa County polling places frustrated Democratic voters in the same way it did Republicans on Nov. 8, The New York Times never would have parachuted in its crack team of reporters to tell us the election was hunky-dory .

Nor would they have done a sub-headline treatment like this one:

“Ms. Lake’s supporters say in testimonials that they had problems at Phoenix-area polling sites. But a review by The New York Times shows that most of them successfully cast their ballots.”

New York Times says 'nothing to see here'

The Gray Lady had not come to investigate Maricopa County’s Election Day meltdown. It came to knock down Republican reaction to it.

So it waited 22 paragraphs to offer this:

“Many of the voters’ accounts and the Lake campaign’s claims have their origins in a widespread malfunction of voting equipment early on the morning of Election Day that caused delays and confusion across the Phoenix area.”

It ain't over yet: Arizona, Maricopa County gear up for automatic recounts

And 28 paragraphs to serve up these two relevant sentences:

“Isolated printer malfunctions are common enough, but the scale of what happened in Maricopa County was far from ordinary. At least one printer failed at 70 of the county’s 223 polling places on Tuesday morning.”

Except ... voters were disenfranchised

Yes, the scale was far from ordinary. It demanded the attention of election officials and poll workers all across greater Phoenix for much of the day. The problem was huge.

So were the lines it created. I saw for myself at my own voting center, where the line snaked outside the building filled with dozens upon dozens of weary voters.

These were the stalwarts who waited hours to go through the bottleneck to cast a ballot. Much like those Republicans who are putting their stories on video for Kari Lake & Co.

They weren’t the disenfranchised, because they made darned sure they weren’t.

The disenfranchised were the ones who didn’t wait, who didn’t have the time or physical stamina (think of the elderly) to stand in line for hours to cast a ballot. They took one look at those lines and said screw it.

Good luck finding them.

Now Republicans are mad. Their candidate for governor is refusing to concede and says she is assembling a legal team to gather evidence and challenge the outcome.

Maricopa County did not steal the election

Was the election rigged? No way.

There’s no way Maricopa County Republicans who oversaw this election stole it. They’re professional and honest people who would never sabotage a vote, let alone their own party and its candidates.

Is Kari Lake out of line? Not just out of line, but preposterous, making accusations without evidence and calling election officials “clowns” and “imbeciles.”

Should there be a redo? No. Full stop.

However, a lot of media covering this spectacle have understated what happened to voters on Nov. 8 in Maricopa County.

This was not a “glitch,” nor was it mere “technical problems” as some have called it. This was a largescale system meltdown on a day everyone knew for months would be thronged with MAGA voters who don’t trust early ballots.

It takes some chutzpah for Bill Gates, chairman of the Board of Supervisors to say, “Were there lines? Yes. But a certain political party is as responsible for those lines as Maricopa County is.”

To which the obvious response is this: If you can’t manage same-day voting, don’t offer same-day voting.

They've bungled elections for a decade

The printer problem should have been caught in pre-event testing. It wasn’t and this election was a trainwreck. One of many in recent years.

In 2014, the county left a candidate off the ballot and had to apologize. Then it shipped new ballots to voters and made the same mistake again – it left the very same candidate off the ballot.

Before the 2016 presidential preference election, the county reduced its polling places from 400 to 60 to save money. The result was a polling place pileup that lasted hours , with some voters waiting past midnight to cast their ballots. Voters were so furious they eventually fired County Recorder Helen Purcell.

In 2018, Arizonans also voted out Secretary of State Michele Reagan for the 2016 primary disaster and a series of other election problems.

In 2020, it was County Recorder Adrian Fontes’ turn. He unilaterally changed election rules midstream during the pandemic. The courts accepted some of his changes but rebuffed others. Voters finally threw him out .

Officials needed to get the 2022 election right

The Nov. 8, 2022, election, the first since MAGA protesters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was the one Maricopa County needed to get right.

Unscrupulous Republicans, such as Kari Lake, were already saying the system was rigged, and Democrats were warning that democracy hangs in the balance. No detail was too small to check and then re-check and then check once more.

But someone missed something. Seventy of them. Roughly 70 voting centers with printers not ready to perform on Election Day. Those printers created chaos that roiled through the all-important morning and midday voter waves and extended well into the afternoon.

Republicans were screaming on social media, and their anger was not misplaced.

This is the real threat to democracy

It’s often said that news is the anomaly. It’s not the 100,000 flights that take off and land safely every day. It’s the one that doesn’t.

On Sunday, The New York Times broke with formula. It devoted four byline reporters and a fifth contributing reporter to reassure us that Maricopa County’s whisperjet had landed safe and sound on Nov. 8.

Nothing to see here.

But, in fact, there was something to see in Maricopa County.

You want to threaten democracy?

Keep screwing up elections as this county has done for a decade and there won’t be anyone left who trusts them.

Phil Boas is an editorial columnist with The Arizona Republic. Email him at phil.boas@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down

Comments / 85

Really Concerned
3d ago

Please remember that Arizona has been a republican state and the system for voting was created by Republicans. If you want to blame anyone for the issues around voting blame the Republicans because Democrats had nothing to do with it.

Reply(8)
39
Phoenix602
3d ago

I voted by mail early and they had no trouble counting my ballot. lol. I think when you tell everyone to show up on election day you get slammed. oh well. time to move on. let's just remember that as long as we give ourselves to Jesus we will have nothing to fear. there is nothing that God can't stop.

Reply(1)
9
x raided
3d ago

The voting process works wonderful the only problem for Kari lake is that ARIZONA KNOWS B.S WHEN THEY SEE IT sorry Kari your B.S ain't gonna work this time

Reply(2)
22
Related
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake files first lawsuit asking Maricopa County to prove election integrity

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County over its administration of the midterm elections. Lake, who has vocally cast doubts regarding her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona Superior Court. In it, she is suing Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder, and other officials.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials

Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor. In a video interview with former […] The post Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona senator wants Maricopa County election documents and records

PHOENIX -- The head of the Arizona Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election. And Kelly Townsend wants them by Monday morning. Some of the information the Apache Junction Republican wants delivered to the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors

With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy