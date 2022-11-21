Read full article on original website
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Two arrested over horror hit-and-run that saw boy, 12, thrown into the air on his bicycle after he was allegedly hit by an out-of-control Commodore
Two men have been arrested after they were allegedly inside an unregistered car that ploughed into a young boy riding his bike when they sped through a red light. The boy was riding his bike with his brother and father when he was struck on Kessels Road, at Macgregor, in Brisbane's south, about 12.05pm on Thursday.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo
A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
Complex
Human Body Mistaken for Mannequin and Thrown in Dumpster Leads to New Training for Quebec First Responders
Due to an incident where police once mistook a human body for a silicone mannequin and threw it in a dumpster, first responders in Quebec are now being trained on how to tell the difference and avoid such an incident in the future. According to a story by Canadian Press,...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage
Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
Opa-locka officer arrested again — this time for dragging bound teen down steps
Sergio Perez, a troubled Opa-locka cop who was reassigned last year after his arrest for using a Taser on a fellow officer, was arrested again Tuesday afternoon.
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
