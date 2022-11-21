ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, one injured in car crash near Sky Harbor

By Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A woman was killed and another person suffered life-threatening injuries early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash near 16th and Mohave streets near Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix Police officials said.

The vehicle appeared to be heading north on 16th Street and crashed into a tree at about 3:45 a.m. When fire officials arrived, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and an unidentified male had life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police officials said detectives are investigating the crash and 16th Street will be closed from Interstate 17 to Mohave Street.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

