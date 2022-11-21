ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Vikings are -145 on the moneyline in the game.

The Patriots are +125.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

The Patriots are coming off a 10-3 win against the New York Jets.

The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:20 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on NBC.

