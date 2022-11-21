ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

HometownLife.com

Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal

Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
NORTHVILLE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

ICYMI: Port Huron mayor, city council members sworn in following election

Port Huron welcomed its returning mayor, two reelected council members, one new council member and a reappointed mayor pro tem on the Monday following the election. City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck delivered oaths of office to Mayor Pauline Repp, council members Anita Ashford, Jeff Pemberton and Conrad Haremza and reelected Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald at the regular council meeting Nov. 14. Half of the six-member council are up for election every two years.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Campaign for The Ages”- Hosted by Andrew Kercher: Part 2

Andrew Kercher sits down to talk about “The Campaign for The Ages”, with Paul Miller of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation. The conversation of the growing need for our community of seniors to have affordable housing and medical care. The projected goals for the senior housing market...
PORT HURON, MI
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Council on Aging’s Elfed program returns for 2022

What would you think if a busload of elves showed up at your door bearing gifts and singing Christmas carols? Well, it wouldn’t be a dream. In fact, over the last several years more than 150 local seniors have enjoyed visits in December, compliments of the Elfed program hosted by the Washington Life Center Council on Aging in Marine City.
MARINE CITY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Leaf pickup problems plague residents in Marysville, Port Huron; action promised

Marysville and Port Huron residents recently complained about Emterra, the company contracted to conduct leaf pickup in the two cities. In response, newly seated Mayor Kathy Hayman in Marysville and Port Huron City Manager James Freed promised to get the issue rectified. The complaints. “Obviously, leaf pickup isn’t happening,” said...
MARYSVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Turkey giveaway to feed hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving

The cars pulled up and one by one left with the makings of a Thanksgiving meal. Complete with a turkey and other items to make this holiday special. The event was held by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan."I'm thankful and grateful that someone is considering the community to even pass out food at this time of year. And with the things that's going on in the world, I'm very grateful and thankful," said Ernestine Howard."The need is great. We see that every year we do this event, but particularly this year, because of us coming out of COVID and the inflation is extremely high. And so we just had an opportunity today to give back to over 500 families in the city of Detroit, providing them fresh food and a turkey for Thanksgiving," Said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. "And so we're just honored and blessed to be in a position to be able to give back."
DETROIT, MI
TaxBuzz

​​Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes

A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Local law enforcement agencies participate in Shop With a Hero, Lions Club Toy Drive

Sanilac County law enforcement agencies are getting into the holiday season a bit early by taking part in several efforts to give county kids a Christmas to remember. Currently, Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich is collecting donations for the department’s annual “Shop With a Hero” program, with community businesses and organizations like Exchange State Bank and the Sandusky Community Hearts making contributions to the cause.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township

Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township. He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI

