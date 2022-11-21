Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal
Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
ICYMI: Port Huron mayor, city council members sworn in following election
Port Huron welcomed its returning mayor, two reelected council members, one new council member and a reappointed mayor pro tem on the Monday following the election. City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck delivered oaths of office to Mayor Pauline Repp, council members Anita Ashford, Jeff Pemberton and Conrad Haremza and reelected Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald at the regular council meeting Nov. 14. Half of the six-member council are up for election every two years.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Campaign for The Ages”- Hosted by Andrew Kercher: Part 2
Andrew Kercher sits down to talk about “The Campaign for The Ages”, with Paul Miller of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Foundation. The conversation of the growing need for our community of seniors to have affordable housing and medical care. The projected goals for the senior housing market...
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Council on Aging’s Elfed program returns for 2022
What would you think if a busload of elves showed up at your door bearing gifts and singing Christmas carols? Well, it wouldn’t be a dream. In fact, over the last several years more than 150 local seniors have enjoyed visits in December, compliments of the Elfed program hosted by the Washington Life Center Council on Aging in Marine City.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Leaf pickup problems plague residents in Marysville, Port Huron; action promised
Marysville and Port Huron residents recently complained about Emterra, the company contracted to conduct leaf pickup in the two cities. In response, newly seated Mayor Kathy Hayman in Marysville and Port Huron City Manager James Freed promised to get the issue rectified. The complaints. “Obviously, leaf pickup isn’t happening,” said...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lt. Nathan Smith to take reins from retiring Sanilac County undersheriff Timothy Torp
Following the announcement by Undersheriff Timothy Torp that he would be retiring from his 45-year-long law enforcement career at the end of the year, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office has been busy trying to find someone to fill the big shoes he will leave. Torp began his law enforcement...
Detroit neighborhood in court to hold industrial polluter accountable
Residents of River Rouge want the court to stop a DTE Energy subsidiary from emitting sulfur dioxide and other toxic substances from its Aug Island plant
Turkey giveaway to feed hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving
The cars pulled up and one by one left with the makings of a Thanksgiving meal. Complete with a turkey and other items to make this holiday special. The event was held by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan."I'm thankful and grateful that someone is considering the community to even pass out food at this time of year. And with the things that's going on in the world, I'm very grateful and thankful," said Ernestine Howard."The need is great. We see that every year we do this event, but particularly this year, because of us coming out of COVID and the inflation is extremely high. And so we just had an opportunity today to give back to over 500 families in the city of Detroit, providing them fresh food and a turkey for Thanksgiving," Said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. "And so we're just honored and blessed to be in a position to be able to give back."
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Local law enforcement agencies participate in Shop With a Hero, Lions Club Toy Drive
Sanilac County law enforcement agencies are getting into the holiday season a bit early by taking part in several efforts to give county kids a Christmas to remember. Currently, Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich is collecting donations for the department’s annual “Shop With a Hero” program, with community businesses and organizations like Exchange State Bank and the Sandusky Community Hearts making contributions to the cause.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
Arab American News
Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release. Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus,...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
clarkstonnews.com
Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township
Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township. He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman facing 43 charges for filing improper tax returns for at least 15 people, AG says
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman is facing 43 felony charges after she filed tax returns with false statements and claims for at least 15 people, according to authorities. Lori Bradford, 55, of Southfield, was arraigned Thursday (Nov. 17) on 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of...
lakeorionreview.com
Lake Orion boarding house destroyed by fire in January finally razed
LAKE ORION — For more than 128 years a house has stood at 35 N. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion. A home for individual families and, most recently, a home for boarders who found family among their fellow tenants. Now that once richly inhabited home is a pile...
Royal Oak Judge passes away at 48
A native of Berkley, The honorable Judge Jamie Wittenberg was a District Court Judge, serving the 44th District.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
