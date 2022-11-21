Expected traffic impacts for the Holiday Parade on Dec. 11
Residents and visitors can expect traffic impacts and road closures at these locations for the 19th annual Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade is expected to start at approximately 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
Location of Event (see map below):
- Front St. between Brunswick St. & Castle St.
Street Closures & Times (see map below):
Staging area to close at 2:30pm:
- N Front St. between Brunswick St. & Walnut St.
- Hanover St. between 2nd St. & Nutt St
- Red Cross St. between Water/Nutt St. & 2nd St.
- Walnut St. between N 2nd St. & Front St.
Parade route to close at 5:00pm (staff at barricades will allow cross traffic over Front St. until just before the parade starts):
- Front St. between Walnut St. & Castle St.
- Market St. between Water and Front
- Castle St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
- Church St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
- Surrey St. between Church and Castle
Additional Information:
- Participant setup will take place on Front Street between Walnut St. and Brunswick, Hanover between Front and 2nd and in Cape Fear Community College student parking lot # 1 beginning at 2:30 pm
- Actual parade begins at 6pm at the corner of N. Front St. and Walnut St. ending at Church St. The parade entries will continue to Castle St. and will be diverted down to the Surry St./Dram Tree Park as their final stopping points
- Parade should be over by 7:00 pm with breakdown to follow immediately after parade finishes allowing time for solid waste to clean up.
