HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A family’s Christmas decoration is back in place after a thief stole their 8-foot inflatable dinosaur. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were contacted by a victim who said her Christmas-themed dinosaur decoration was missing from her property. The victim told police she had spotted the missing decoration on a nearby property.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO