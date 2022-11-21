Read full article on original website
Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
Magic on the Mall begins Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has sprinkled some Christmas magic on the Downtown Mall. Magic at the Mall begins this Saturday with Christmas festivities for all the family to enjoy. It's a six-week-long series to get families into the holiday spirit. Executive Director Greer Achenbach says...
Holiday travelers at CHO say crowds are worth dealing with to get to see family
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is called the busiest travel day of the year, but people at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) said they were willing to take the risk to see their family. Tony Poehailos was flying to see family in Florida. He had...
Meals on Wheels in search of holiday drivers
ALBEMARLE and FLUVANNA COUNTIES, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two Meals on Wheels chapters are asking for help as the holiday season kicks off. The organizations say there's no such thing as too many volunteers. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels delivers lunch to its clients Monday through Friday, including holidays. Joanne...
Holiday Market returns this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Holiday Market is coming back for another year this weekend. The outdoor market, featuring more than 100 vendors, will take place every Saturday between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17. Handmade and homegrown items will be available for purchase, ranging from baked goods, decorations, crafts...
UVA women's basketball starts 6-0 after downing Campbell
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- After rolling over Campbell 62-41, UVA women's basketball is 6-0 for the first time since the 1997-1998 season. The 'Hoos got off to a slow start start, ending the first quarter down by 2, but a pair of back to back layups from London Clarkson would ignite the offense heading into halftime.
City council reacts to UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council held its first meeting since last week's tragedy on the University of Virginia Grounds. Each councilor had something to say. After a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Lloyd Snook read a letter he...
UVA athletes use NIL to inspire next generation of diabetics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--Being a college athlete is hard, but being a college athlete with Type 1 diabetes presents it's own set of challenges. "it's all I know really," Said UVA freshman forward Isaac Traudt. Traudt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 4 years old, understanding early on that he was different.
Helping kids with the Santa Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ravi Respeto of the United Way and Eric Mayberry from the Daily Progress talk about this year's Santa Fund and how it helps children in need. For more information, click here.
Encouraging Orange County residents to shop local
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A campaign in Orange County aims to encourage people to shop local. The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will be kicking off its Shop Local Small Business Passport event this weekend. According to a release, it’s part of the Enjoy Orange...
Looking for feedback on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Transit is seeking feedback on its new Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal. According to a release, this goal has been established in accordance with DBE regulations and the Federal Transit Administration. The proposed goal is 0.95 percent, which applies to CAT’s contracts with...
CASPCA can save more animals thanks to grant
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA just received a massive monetary gift from the national nonprofit Petco Love. The $100,000 grant is the largest individual gift Petco Love has ever given the animal shelter. Petco Love and the CASPCA have the same mission: to end the unnecessary...
Committee preparing to make recommendations on renaming Clark, Venable elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville committee is close to making a decision regarding the names of two city schools. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee was created in 2020, including teachers, parents, administrators and members of the community. It is finalizing its recommendations for the future...
PCOB to host candidate forum for potential CPD chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are three people who are being considered to be the next chief of the Charlottesville Police Department. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers announced on Tuesday that the city has norrowed down its search to the three finalists. “I am pleased that we have three...
Sentara MJH recognized for patient safety practices
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital received an "A" grade for its patient safety practices. The hospital has a department with the goal to create a culture and systems that prevent human error. It covers everything from surgical and medication safety to physician staffing. The award...
Emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, people who are experiencing homelessness have emergency shelter options. There are three organizations that are providing shelter this winter season: People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the Salvation Army, and the Haven. Each organization offers different shelter accommodations. PACEM provides seasonal shelter...
Services available for those experiencing homelessness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are experiencing homelessness in the Charlottesville area can get help accessing shelter and programs. The city says people without shelter can call (434) 207-2328 to reach the Homeless Information Line, which operates between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers will...
