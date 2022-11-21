Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
WRDW-TV
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
WRDW-TV
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
WRDW-TV
Tbonz Augusta feeds holiday meal to local first responders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day for Tbonz Augusta. Volunteers spent most of Thursday handing out plates. Organizers say they have been doing this tradition for 30 years. At first, the operation started to ensure kids who stayed at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia had a hot,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell High’s TyZavier Grayson named S.C. Career & Technology Education Student of Year
Barnwell School District 45 is proud to announce that TyZavier Grayson is the South Carolina Career and Technology Education (SC CTE) Work Based Learning Champion and Student of the Year for the South Carolina CTE Lower Savannah Region. This award recognizes an outstanding work-based learning student who exemplifies excellence while...
Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders, residents hope federal funds will help Riverwalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back in June, Augusta commissioners approved $700,000 for the Riverwalk. A few weeks ago, they tacked on another $90,000. We met with Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight to find out why this money is needed. The Augusta Riverwalk has been top of the list for debate...
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
WRDW-TV
Leaders serve soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Gordon
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett, visited service members as they enjoyed a celebratory Thanksgiving meal this week. The meal was served by leaders from various Fort Gordon units.
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
WRDW-TV
Animals receive Thanksgiving feast at Aiken County Animal Shelter
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAS, volunteers fed animals a Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. According to the release, FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle prepared the meal. Although the shelter was closed on Thursday, volunteers came to walk the dogs and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Augusta, GA
Augusta is a city in Richmond County, Georgia, near the South Carolina border. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. In 1736, General James Oglethorpe founded the city. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. You can reach Augusta from Atlanta by...
TBonz delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is serving hot meals to people in need this Thanksgiving. It was all hands on deck at TBonz, where volunteers were busy at work feeding the community on Thursday. Boxes and boxes full of yummy Thanksgiving favorites, freshly prepared by loving hands. “We actually started doing this when […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration. For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
WRDW-TV
The 11th annual Aiken Turkey Trot benefits Toys for Tots
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people got a head start working off some of their Thanksgiving meal by taking part in Aiken’s 11th annual Turkey Trot. The event is for all ages and benefits a good cause. It started with a one-mile fun run. Then came a timed...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
wgac.com
Early Voting for December Runoff This Sunday in Richmond County
Early voting for the December 6th runoff in Georgia will be held in all counties next week, November 28-December 2. Some counties have also opted to have an extra day of early voting this Saturday. In Richmond County, there will be early voting available this Sunday, November 27, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. at any of the four polling locations available including the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair Street; Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road; Warren Road Community Center on Warren Road; and the Robert Howard Community Center on Diamond Lakes Way. Those are the four polling locations that will be available all next week for early voting. Extended hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
