Early voting for the December 6th runoff in Georgia will be held in all counties next week, November 28-December 2. Some counties have also opted to have an extra day of early voting this Saturday. In Richmond County, there will be early voting available this Sunday, November 27, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. at any of the four polling locations available including the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair Street; Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road; Warren Road Community Center on Warren Road; and the Robert Howard Community Center on Diamond Lakes Way. Those are the four polling locations that will be available all next week for early voting. Extended hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO