One of the first things you notice about Logan Square in Chicago is the beautifully manicured boulevards that traverse through the neighborhood. These boulevards hold incredible historic significance — they were part of a 26-mile planned greenway system that connected parks and encouraged real estate development along the outskirts of the city. The boulevards were meant to be “linear parks” where residents and visitors could ride horses and promenade on a Sunday afternoon. The boulevards are famous for their majestic graystones — homes build with gray Indiana limestone. Current-day Logan Square is a Mecca of accessible art, rich Latin culture and diverse culinary creations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO