Slime Museum Brings Interactive Experience to Chicago
As the Chicago chill rolls in and the kids get antsy, keep them mesmerized with this unforgettable (and slimy) experience with your family!. Opening Nov. 19 in downtown Chicago, Sloomoo Institute brings a 20,000-square-foot immersive experience that centers around multi-sensory play for kids of all ages. Quick details about Sloomoo...
Local Pediatrician Brings Doctors Across the Country Together to Take on Gun Safety
Emily Lieberman, a Highland Park mom and pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, became a doctor to help diagnose and prevent illness and sickness in children. Until recently, her only work in the gun safety and advocacy arena consisted of talking to parents about safe storage if guns were present in the home.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
The Impact of Pandemic Learning Loss and How to Help Your Student
As data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — also known as the nation’s report card — begins to roll out, parents and educators are getting a look at numbers that largely confirm what they already suspected. Pandemic learning loss is significant. Broadly, pandemic disruption caused...
Win a World Holiday Treats II Box from Eat2explore
Has the holidays got you in the mood to bake? Then get ready for family time in the kitchen with a World Holiday Treats II box from eat2explore. The folks behind eat2explore believe Mealtime should be an experience. Their award-winning educational food and culture “explorer box” inspires families to cook, taste and discover different world’s cuisines.
Best Foreign Language Programs for Kids in Chicagoland
Maybe your family wants to try learning a new language together or your child has taken an interest in Spanish, Mandarin or Italian. Whatever the reason may be, these foreign language programs are a great start. Learning a language is not only horizon-broadening but mind-growing, and luckily in Chicagoland there...
5 Things Parents Should Know About Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
There’s a lot of buzz about diversity, equity and inclusion in workplaces and in schools. Parents may be aware that their child’s school embraces these complex, interwoven concepts to some degree, but not every parent is clear on the importance of educating with these ideas in mind during the early childhood years.
An Insider’s Guide to ZooLights
Imagine millions of lights, twinkling in creative displays that celebrate the festive season. Now, blend in your family’s favorite place for experiencing unique and fascinating animals. Together, you have ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ at Lincoln Park Zoo!. Once again, Lincoln Park Zoo will be illuminated throughout...
Neighborhood Guide: Logan Square
One of the first things you notice about Logan Square in Chicago is the beautifully manicured boulevards that traverse through the neighborhood. These boulevards hold incredible historic significance — they were part of a 26-mile planned greenway system that connected parks and encouraged real estate development along the outskirts of the city. The boulevards were meant to be “linear parks” where residents and visitors could ride horses and promenade on a Sunday afternoon. The boulevards are famous for their majestic graystones — homes build with gray Indiana limestone. Current-day Logan Square is a Mecca of accessible art, rich Latin culture and diverse culinary creations.
Foodie Flights Take Off for Families
If you’re anything like me, you sometimes have the hardest time deciding what to eat. That’s probably why foodie flights have become popular and I am all for it. What’s not to love? You can taste the best of all of the worlds instead of sticking to one.
The Difference Between SAT and ACT: We Break it Down
College entrance exams are part of life for most every Chicagoland high school student. The two most common tests are the SAT and the ACT — and, for many students and their families, these tests are entirely mysterious. What are they? And why are there two of them? Is there a difference between SAT and ACT?
Things to Do with Leftover Halloween Candy
You’ve hit every last house in your ZIP code, and as you watch your kids dump their bounty on the kitchen table, your mind flashes forward to three months of sugar highs. Never fear: With these ideas, you’ll burn through that leftover Halloween candy just in time for Christmas cookies.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Are Rooted in Catholic School Teaching
School communities that offer students a rich focus on diversity, equity and inclusion do more than expose children to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. They equip students with skills that are critically important to their futures, says Natalie Holz, Director of Equity and Inclusion at Sacred Heart Schools Chicago, a preschool-grade 8 independent Catholic school for students of all faiths in Chicago.
How to Know if Your Child Has a Birth Injury
The early days with your new baby are always hard. But they may be worse if your baby isn’t developing as expected. If a mistake occurred during labor, delivery or after your child’s birth, it could be the cause. How do you know if your child has a birth injury?
Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy
All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
