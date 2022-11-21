ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Parents

Slime Museum Brings Interactive Experience to Chicago

As the Chicago chill rolls in and the kids get antsy, keep them mesmerized with this unforgettable (and slimy) experience with your family!. Opening Nov. 19 in downtown Chicago, Sloomoo Institute brings a 20,000-square-foot immersive experience that centers around multi-sensory play for kids of all ages. Quick details about Sloomoo...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival

When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Win a World Holiday Treats II Box from Eat2explore

Has the holidays got you in the mood to bake? Then get ready for family time in the kitchen with a World Holiday Treats II box from eat2explore. The folks behind eat2explore believe Mealtime should be an experience. Their award-winning educational food and culture “explorer box” inspires families to cook, taste and discover different world’s cuisines.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Foreign Language Programs for Kids in Chicagoland

Maybe your family wants to try learning a new language together or your child has taken an interest in Spanish, Mandarin or Italian. Whatever the reason may be, these foreign language programs are a great start. Learning a language is not only horizon-broadening but mind-growing, and luckily in Chicagoland there...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

An Insider’s Guide to ZooLights

Imagine millions of lights, twinkling in creative displays that celebrate the festive season. Now, blend in your family’s favorite place for experiencing unique and fascinating animals. Together, you have ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ at Lincoln Park Zoo!. Once again, Lincoln Park Zoo will be illuminated throughout...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Neighborhood Guide: Logan Square

One of the first things you notice about Logan Square in Chicago is the beautifully manicured boulevards that traverse through the neighborhood. These boulevards hold incredible historic significance — they were part of a 26-mile planned greenway system that connected parks and encouraged real estate development along the outskirts of the city. The boulevards were meant to be “linear parks” where residents and visitors could ride horses and promenade on a Sunday afternoon. The boulevards are famous for their majestic graystones — homes build with gray Indiana limestone. Current-day Logan Square is a Mecca of accessible art, rich Latin culture and diverse culinary creations.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Foodie Flights Take Off for Families

If you’re anything like me, you sometimes have the hardest time deciding what to eat. That’s probably why foodie flights have become popular and I am all for it. What’s not to love? You can taste the best of all of the worlds instead of sticking to one.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

The Difference Between SAT and ACT: We Break it Down

College entrance exams are part of life for most every Chicagoland high school student. The two most common tests are the SAT and the ACT — and, for many students and their families, these tests are entirely mysterious. What are they? And why are there two of them? Is there a difference between SAT and ACT?
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Things to Do with Leftover Halloween Candy

You’ve hit every last house in your ZIP code, and as you watch your kids dump their bounty on the kitchen table, your mind flashes forward to three months of sugar highs. Never fear: With these ideas, you’ll burn through that leftover Halloween candy just in time for Christmas cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Are Rooted in Catholic School Teaching

School communities that offer students a rich focus on diversity, equity and inclusion do more than expose children to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. They equip students with skills that are critically important to their futures, says Natalie Holz, Director of Equity and Inclusion at Sacred Heart Schools Chicago, a preschool-grade 8 independent Catholic school for students of all faiths in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

How to Know if Your Child Has a Birth Injury

The early days with your new baby are always hard. But they may be worse if your baby isn’t developing as expected. If a mistake occurred during labor, delivery or after your child’s birth, it could be the cause. How do you know if your child has a birth injury?
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy

All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

