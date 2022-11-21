Read full article on original website
United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workersThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Barstow Community College holiday concerts and other festivities around the High DesertThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopmentThe HD PostVictorville, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
AV Rebels headed to semifinals this weekendThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
vvng.com
Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
vvng.com
Two people were injured in a T-Bone crash on Hesperia Road and Seneca Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a T-Bone crash Wednesday evening in Victorville. The traffic collision occurred at 5:57 p.m., November 23, 2022, at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Seneca Road in Victorville, and involved two vehicles, a red 2017 Toyota Tundra and a red Toyota Camry.
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
vvng.com
Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police activity was reported in the area of El Evado Road and North Star Avenue after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a ravine. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene, and according to a witness, a pursuit ensued with the unknown type vehicle.
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
vvng.com
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving a vehicle into a ditch off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving a vehicle into a ditch has occurred off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 involving a dark colored...
vvng.com
A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a vehicle has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station. The incident was reported at 1:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 4th, 2022, but very little...
vvng.com
Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing on Highway 395 Monday evening. The traffic collision was reported just after 6:00 pm, on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 395 and Poplar Street. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on...
Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
vvng.com
Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A young girl critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Seventh Street in Victorville remains hospitalized and authorities confirmed they arrested the 19-year-old that fled. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and emergency medical personnel were...
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
4newsplus.com
I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Continues After Thanksgiving Weekend With New Traffic Configuration In Place
Caltrans will be continuing to work on the pavement rehabilitation project on I-15 North and South after Thanksgiving weekend. According to the Caltrans website, they are pausing all construction work for the upcoming holiday. The project will resume on Monday, November 28th thru Sunday, December 4th and spans from Oak Hills Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Crews will be working Northbound from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m and Southbound from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures during these hours, along with intermittent on and off-ramp closures. The Northbound off-ramp for Ranchero Road in Hesperia will be closed during that time and possibly southbound as well. A possible connector closure may also be expected at the I-15 to US 395 during operations.
vvng.com
Suspect arrested in Oro Grande after attempting to run from deputies
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in both marked and unmarked vehicles rushed towards the community of Oro Grande on Wednesday. It happened at about 12:30 pm, on November 23, 2022, along National Trails Highway, near the cement factory. Sheriff’s officials said that while deputies were in the area...
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
vvng.com
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
Fontana Herald News
Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23
A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
vvng.com
3 homes and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said three homes and two vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Adelanto. On November 20, 2022, at 4:56am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11400 block of Zuma Ct., in Adelanto. According to the caller, they woke up and found a bullet hole in their son’s bedroom window.
