Caltrans will be continuing to work on the pavement rehabilitation project on I-15 North and South after Thanksgiving weekend. According to the Caltrans website, they are pausing all construction work for the upcoming holiday. The project will resume on Monday, November 28th thru Sunday, December 4th and spans from Oak Hills Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Crews will be working Northbound from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m and Southbound from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures during these hours, along with intermittent on and off-ramp closures. The Northbound off-ramp for Ranchero Road in Hesperia will be closed during that time and possibly southbound as well. A possible connector closure may also be expected at the I-15 to US 395 during operations.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO