Victorville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
vvng.com

One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.
BARSTOW, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a vehicle has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station. The incident was reported at 1:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 4th, 2022, but very little...
NEEDLES, CA
vvng.com

Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing on Highway 395 Monday evening. The traffic collision was reported just after 6:00 pm, on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 395 and Poplar Street. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on...
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A young girl critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Seventh Street in Victorville remains hospitalized and authorities confirmed they arrested the 19-year-old that fled. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and emergency medical personnel were...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
4newsplus.com

I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Continues After Thanksgiving Weekend With New Traffic Configuration In Place

Caltrans will be continuing to work on the pavement rehabilitation project on I-15 North and South after Thanksgiving weekend. According to the Caltrans website, they are pausing all construction work for the upcoming holiday. The project will resume on Monday, November 28th thru Sunday, December 4th and spans from Oak Hills Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Crews will be working Northbound from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m and Southbound from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures during these hours, along with intermittent on and off-ramp closures. The Northbound off-ramp for Ranchero Road in Hesperia will be closed during that time and possibly southbound as well. A possible connector closure may also be expected at the I-15 to US 395 during operations.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Suspect arrested in Oro Grande after attempting to run from deputies

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in both marked and unmarked vehicles rushed towards the community of Oro Grande on Wednesday. It happened at about 12:30 pm, on November 23, 2022, along National Trails Highway, near the cement factory. Sheriff’s officials said that while deputies were in the area...
ORO GRANDE, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23

A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

3 homes and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said three homes and two vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Adelanto. On November 20, 2022, at 4:56am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11400 block of Zuma Ct., in Adelanto. According to the caller, they woke up and found a bullet hole in their son’s bedroom window.
ADELANTO, CA

