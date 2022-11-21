Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter
(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place on Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in...
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
George Floyd memorial future under discussion
The City of Minneapolis is developing plans for what to do with the George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
Shooting victim Trinity Ottoson-Smith remembered during Birthday celebration
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - This Thanksgiving marks Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s 11th birthday, but tragically the 9-year-old did not live to see it as she was shot and killed in Minneapolis last summer. As her alleged killer heads to trial in 2023, her family gathered on Wednesday to remember what...
Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange: How to participate
EDEN PRAIIRE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are fast approaching and the second annual FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange is upon us!. In 2021, viewers from across the country sent us their holiday cards in a massive card exchange. After last year's success, we decided to host our card exchange again!
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
Bloomington police investigate shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Prior Lake Rotary Club, community looks to support local Ukrainian students
PRIOR LAKE-SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With 12 Ukranian students in the Prior Lake–Savage school district, and dozens of Ukranian families in Scott County, there is a call for more community support. The Prior Lake Rotary Club is making the plea. Rotary member Kyle Haugen told FOX 9, "I...
Teen accused in deadly Minneapolis carjacking has adult charges dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has dismissed charges of aiding and abetting murder against a now 19-year old defendant, just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled he could be tried in adult court. Husayn Braveheart was just 15 years old when authorities say he...
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
As Lake Street Kmart closes, community asked what should come next in its spot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a fixture on west Lake Street in south Minneapolis for decades, but after closing its doors in 2020, the former Kmart site is now the focus of a major redevelopment project. The City of Minneapolis recently launched a survey seeking community input. A Nov....
