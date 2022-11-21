ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter

(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place on Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in...
BLAINE, MN
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange: How to participate

EDEN PRAIIRE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are fast approaching and the second annual FOX 9 Holiday Card Exchange is upon us!. In 2021, viewers from across the country sent us their holiday cards in a massive card exchange. After last year's success, we decided to host our card exchange again!
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bloomington police investigate shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
RED WING, MN
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN

