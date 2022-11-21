ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Shared a Cryptic Quote About Love as Pete Davidson Spent Friendsgiving With Emily Ratajkowski

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed to have a healthy split after nine months of dating, but just because a breakup is amicable doesn’t always mean it’s easy. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of things she has learned from her previous relationships now that she is in her 40s — and fans couldn’t help but notice she happened to post them around the same time Pete Davidson was at an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy