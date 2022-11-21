ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Public urged not to throw Skittles after incident with Harry Styles on LA stage

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtjJy_0jIj2kT400

Don't throw Skittles at people - especially Harry Styles. And especially not in his eyes.

That's a warning that probably shouldn't be necessary, but one the candymaker is putting out after the pop icon got his eye poked while on stage in Los Angeles recently.

A fan threw the colorful candy on stage while Styles was performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood last week. Video shows him visibly flinch and grab his eyes, then shake it off and continue performing.

It seems to be an unfortunate trend for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who has had several objects tossed at him while performing on stage in the last year.

A water bottle struck him in the groin in Chicago last month and some chicken nuggets were thrown on stage while he was performing at New York's Madison Square Garden this summer.

"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the candy's Twitter account tweeted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
KTLA

Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to Los Angeles man

DNA testing has identified the person whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park’s Abyss Pool this summer. Three months after the shoe-clad foot was spotted in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, National Park Service officials said the foot was that of 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, officials said Thursday in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Social Media Influencer Beaten & Robbed In Home Invasion: Report

The frightening ordeal occurred in the celebrity favorite Hollywood Hills. Suspects fled with at least $1 million in goods. An early morning attack on a social media influencer is making headlines in Los Angeles. Police have begun to share minimal details about the home invasion with the public. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a popular influencer fell victim to a frightening ordeal after several people broke into a Hollywood Hills residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Sparks Worry as ‘Strange World’ Bombs and ‘Glass Onion’ Sharpens Knife

The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $62 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is bombing.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...
Decider.com

‘You’ Season 4 Release Date Will Arrive Earlier Than Expected

Get ready to see Joe Goldberg slash professor Jonathan Moore back in action! You season 4 is coming – and earlier than expected. Back in September, Netflix announced season 4 of the hit Penn Badgley show would be split into two parts, with part 1 arriving on February 10 2023 and part 2 being released a month later, on March 10. But on November 24, Thanksgiving day, Netflix gave fans a lot more to be grateful for with an “updated travel itinerary” of the new season on Twitter. What are the New You Season 4 Release Dates? Like a stalker who finds you...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy