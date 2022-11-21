Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000
Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst
Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
spectrumnews1.com
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Westborough
Dipen Patel and Anita Patel bought the property at 16 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, from Dong Pan and Junhua Liu on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These...
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks in Western Massachusetts serve on Thanksgiving
It would be safe to assume someone like Jack Smith has nothing to be thankful for. He isn’t homeless but has lost both of his parents as well as his grandmother, who used to give food away every Thanksgiving. However, the moment he stepped into Open Pantry Community Services...
Three-bedroom home sells in Shrewsbury for $775,000
Anand Ramanujam and Nithya Narasimhan bought the property at 93 Stoney Hill Road, Shrewsbury, from Purva Deshmukh and Kirthi K Devleker on Nov. 1, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $466 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage sits on a 12,500 square-foot lot.
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Manny Alvarado passes the mic to community at 'What's Up Worcester'
When Manny Alvarado got the call from "What’s Up Worcester" founder Jerry Filmore asking him to take over the website’s "Sit Down" video interview series, he had some reservations. “I was a radio producer who did 13 shows. I was very insecure. I hate my voice. I was...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
newstalknewengland.com
300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester
Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Light up the town: Holiday light shows in Worcester area
Christmas decorations may be already appearing in your neighborhood but the day after Thanksgiving officially marks the beginning of the holiday season. To help you get in the spirit, here are a selection of lighting events being held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 across the Worcester area. Friday, Nov. 25 Lancaster Celebration...
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q to open brick and mortar restaurant in Worcester
A barbecue joint which started as a roadside trailer in Spencer last year will soon be opening a permanent restaurant in Worcester. Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q and Kitchen will be open for takeout from the trailer at its new spot at 393 Chandler St. this weekend, with plans to officially open the new restaurant in mid-December.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0