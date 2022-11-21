ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels

We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
MassLive.com

David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full

MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Vikings 33, Patriots 26: Mac Jones’ best game of the year not enough

Mac Jones had his best game of 2022, but it wasn’t enough for the Patriots on Thanksgiving night in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. One game after the New England special teams unit led the way via a virtual walk-off punt return against the Jets, that group allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown and had a costly running into the punter penalty that resulted in a later touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Damien Harris on crutches, in obvious pain after Patriots loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings could get even more painful for the Patriots. After leaving the game with a thigh injury, Damien Harris was using crutches in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, and he was in obvious pain. As Harris sat at his locker, he muttered a stream of expletives, and at one point summoned a Patriots staffer for a different pair of pants because the ones he’d worn appeared too painful to put back on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment

Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
MassLive.com

Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play

Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
MINNESOTA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

