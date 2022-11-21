We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.

4 HOURS AGO