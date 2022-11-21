Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Von Miller injury: Bills LB carted off field during Thanksgiving game vs. Lions
Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller was carted off the field during Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions -- and the outlook doesn’t look good. Miller left the game during the first half and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced. The 33-year-old...
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Jakobi Meyers offers injury update, shares how Patriots managed shoulder in second half
MINNEAPOLIS — With a massive ice pack slung across his right shoulder in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, Jakobi Meyers had one word on his mind when asked how he was feeling after a 33-26 loss. “Sore,” Meyers told MassLive. “I’ll be alright though... It started...
Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels
We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
Vikings 33, Patriots 26: Mac Jones’ best game of the year not enough
Mac Jones had his best game of 2022, but it wasn’t enough for the Patriots on Thanksgiving night in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. One game after the New England special teams unit led the way via a virtual walk-off punt return against the Jets, that group allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown and had a costly running into the punter penalty that resulted in a later touchdown.
9 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones looks much better, but sloppy mistakes doom New England
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots can be thankful that Mac Jones looks like himself again, but unforced errors elsewhere cost them a game that they could have won in Minnesota. Jones threw for 382 yards, but special teams cost New England two touchdowns and it fell, 33-26. Here are nine takeaways from USBank Stadium:
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings
The Patriots celebrated Thanksgiving by putting together one of the most entertaining games they’ve played in this season. There’s no doubt that if Patriots fans were tired from a day of heavy eating, they probably woke up some once this game began. We saw four lead changes and...
Colts owner says Frank Reich firing wasn’t ‘personal,’ defends decision to hire Jeff Saturday
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that the firing of Frank Reich wasn't "personal" and defended his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
Damien Harris on crutches, in obvious pain after Patriots loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings could get even more painful for the Patriots. After leaving the game with a thigh injury, Damien Harris was using crutches in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, and he was in obvious pain. As Harris sat at his locker, he muttered a stream of expletives, and at one point summoned a Patriots staffer for a different pair of pants because the ones he’d worn appeared too painful to put back on.
What they are saying after Patriots lose on Thanksgiving night
The Patriots special teams went from hero in Sunday’s win over the Jets to goat in Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings. New England lost 33-26 despite a strong performance from both Mac Jones and the offensive line. Jones finished with a career-high 382 yards passing and had...
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment
Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
Referee explains why Hunter Henry’s Patriots TD catch was overturned
With 6:50 remaining in the third quarter the New England Patriots thought they’d taken a 29-23 lead (with an extra point pending) after Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry from 6 yards out for the go-ahead touchdown. Henry leaped to catch the ball and reached it over the goal...
Here’s why Matthew Slater and other Patriots say this 2022 team is special
FOXBOROUGH – It hasn’t always been pretty for the Patriots in 2022. This team started out the season 1-3, saw their starting quarterback go down for a month and got embarrassed on Monday night football. Throughout the ups and downs, people were fair to question the talent level...
Unforced errors killed Patriots in unnecessary Thanksgiving loss | Chris Mason
MINNEAPOLIS — For two decades, a hallmark of the Patriots was that they didn’t beat themselves. Under Bill Belichick, they’re seemingly always situationally sound, do the simple things well, and they let opponents self-destruct. (See: Wilson, Zach). But on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, the Patriots made a litany...
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play
Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
Letting a winnable game get away could haunt Patriots later | Matt Vautour
Mac Jones slammed his helmet down as he walked off the field after the Patriots’ 33-26 loss. Costly mistakes nullified his best passing game of the season and his frustration boiled over. The Patriots could have and maybe should have been celebrating. Jones could have been eating a John...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0