Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
What’s Thanksgiving Weather Usually Like in Northern Michigan?
It’s Thanksgiving time, and you may be thinking about what to do. Play family football in the backyard, get out the grill, or get some holiday shopping done?. Whatever your plans may be this weekend, lets get into what kind of weather to expect. On average, Northern Michigan sees...
Enchanted Trail with night lights, yurt, bonfire returns to Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - The Highlands at Harbor Springs is bringing back its popular Enchanted Trail adventure this winter, complete with an outdoor bonfire and a yurt at the mid-way point that serves up warm drinks and offers spots to relax. Tickets already are on sale for the trail, which...
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Snow Doesn’t Stop People Getting Out and About in Traverse City
Dangerous road conditions due to the winter weather are causing some of those favorite holiday events to cancel but people in Traverse City are still finding a way to celebrate the holidays. People in Traverse City are getting their boots and coats on to spend some time walking around downtown.
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
6 Months After Tornado, Gaylord Still Recovering
As we head into the winter months and colder weather, rebuilding continues in Gaylord six months after a tornado killed two people and destroyed many homes and businesses. Progress has been made with homes being repaired and businesses reopening, but there is still a long way to go. Those in Gaylord six months ago will never forget the devastating tornado that tore through the community.
9&10 News
Eight Miniature Horses Safe From Barn Fire in Chippewa County
A fire Tuesday afternoon in Chippewa County destroyed a barn and damaged part of the house next to it. Firefighters say the owners of the house saw smoke when they pulled into the driveway of their house on South Water Tower Place in Kincheloe. There were eight miniature horses in...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
MLive.com
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Lewiston Woman Arrested In Pullman With Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
The 31 year old Lewiston woman arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Franklin Township House Fire
The Harrison Community Fire Department says one elderly woman died in a house fire in Franklin Township on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Harrison Community Fire Department was sent to a house fire on North Bailey Lake Avenue. Officials say that when the firefighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames and they found a 60-year-old Harrison woman inside.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
