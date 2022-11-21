ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Up North Voice

Police seek missing Charlevoix man

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

6 Months After Tornado, Gaylord Still Recovering

As we head into the winter months and colder weather, rebuilding continues in Gaylord six months after a tornado killed two people and destroyed many homes and businesses. Progress has been made with homes being repaired and businesses reopening, but there is still a long way to go. Those in Gaylord six months ago will never forget the devastating tornado that tore through the community.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Franklin Township House Fire

The Harrison Community Fire Department says one elderly woman died in a house fire in Franklin Township on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Harrison Community Fire Department was sent to a house fire on North Bailey Lake Avenue. Officials say that when the firefighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames and they found a 60-year-old Harrison woman inside.
HARRISON, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI

