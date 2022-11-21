Read full article on original website
abc57.com
'It's still family,' VFW Post 360 serves free Thanksgiving meal to veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- For the first time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 360 in Mishawaka served a free Thanksgiving meal for any veteran and their family. Organizers said they hope this becomes a long-time tradition. "They've given a lot, sacrificed a lot, and a lot of them don't have...
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
abc57.com
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Time and Route for Santa Parade
(La Porte, IN) - The annual Santa Parade in La Porte will happen this Saturday but at a different time and on a new route. This year, the parade will start at State and Tipton Streets on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Close to 30 units will head westbound on State...
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
abc57.com
Five children officially join their forever families as part of Adoption Day at Berrien County Courthouse
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A day at the courthouse does not always have positive associations—but for some of the families there today—it was set to be a heartwarming day they would never forget. “Adoption day is truly the most special day here in the family court,” said...
abc57.com
False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones
(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools offering community workshops about alcohol, substance abuse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation is offering three community workshops in November and December to help educate the public on alcohol and substance abuse. Each of the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Ballrooms A and B inside the St. Joseph...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
