South Bend, IN

abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana

A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

New Time and Route for Santa Parade

(La Porte, IN) - The annual Santa Parade in La Porte will happen this Saturday but at a different time and on a new route. This year, the parade will start at State and Tipton Streets on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Close to 30 units will head westbound on State...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH
hometownnewsnow.com

Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones

(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
CASS COUNTY, MI

