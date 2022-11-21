Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Osterville sells for $3.4 million
Mark Blasch Annuity T acquired the property at 114 Seapuit Road, Osterville, from Stanley W Moore and Joyce B Moore on Nov. 2, 2022, for $3,350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $709. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
Condominium sells for $1.4 million in Provincetown
David Chardack bought the property at 42 Franklin Street, Provincetown, from Nicholas J Sterlington on Nov. 4, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,826. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5,472-square-foot lot. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Sale closed in Chatham: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home
James Olsen and Rebecca Olsen bought the property at 132 Cranberry Lane, Chatham, from J Shedlack Lt Karen on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $879 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
WCVB
New barriers placed outside Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store after fatal SUV crash
HINGHAM, Mass. — New barriers were placed outside a Massachusetts Apple store days after one person was killed and 20 others hurt when an SUV crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. It wasn't clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby...
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
capecod.com
Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
