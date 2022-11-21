ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Osterville sells for $3.4 million

Mark Blasch Annuity T acquired the property at 114 Seapuit Road, Osterville, from Stanley W Moore and Joyce B Moore on Nov. 2, 2022, for $3,350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $709. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $1.4 million in Provincetown

David Chardack bought the property at 42 Franklin Street, Provincetown, from Nicholas J Sterlington on Nov. 4, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,826. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5,472-square-foot lot. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
BREWSTER, MA
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: On Wednesday 11:36 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the building at a residence located on Samoset Road, Orleans. A 911 call from the homeowner reported a fire in a garage. On the arrival of the firefighters, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the 1 story unattached garage on the property. A working fire was called for, dispatching additional fire resources.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash

When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
HINGHAM, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

