I moved here 23yrs ago, was a nice city around 60K people, today its bumper to bumper traffic. This is due to a seriousl increase in people from other states moving here, as a former traffic officer I’m always looking at license plates as I’m driving. I find it amazing that there are so many who have moved here & not registered their vehicles’ I would also bet they haven’t got a Idaho DL either. When I moved here I was stopped by PPD for having Arizona license plates & was issued a citation for that & not having a Idaho DL, telling the officer I had established residence just 3 das befor, she advised that I had 15 das once residency was established to abide by Pocatello’s traffic laws. She noted I was in violation as I had gone over the 15 das by a week.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO