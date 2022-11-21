ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local woman celebrating 100th birthday

GRACE — For those who know Earline Meacham Smith Williams on a close level, they might know her as the woman who always had a freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream. They might know that she puts her great love and talent for music to good use and in the past even sang with her first husband, Merlin R. Smith, on live TV. They also might know that she turned 100 years old on Nov. 1 and a birthday celebration thrown in her honor will...
GRACE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community

POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho

POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Realizing animal advocacy

The focus of these articles has always been about the animals who enrich our lives. Also, my intentions have always been to focus on ways to take better care of them and highlight ways they take care of us. Animals bring such great joy into our lives from the first day they come into our lives to the immense pain of the dark days when we have to say goodbye and send them over the rainbow bridge.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

American Falls FFA chapter team places first in category at nationals

AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals. American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meals

POCATELLO — People in search of free Thanksgiving meals are encouraged to head to Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. The eatery’s owner Nick Garcia is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I will be serving 18 turkeys, a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating vandalism of cars, mailboxes and Christmas decorations in Inkom

INKOM — We're looking into some vandalism of cars and mailboxes on Main Street as well as vandalism of the Christmas decorations in the city park. At about 11:30 p.m. last night a smaller SUV, possibly being an Isuzu Rodeo or Samuari with the spare tire on the back, drove up Main Street and turned right onto East Lincoln. Unsure where it went from there. If any residents with cameras on the east side town could check for a vehicle matching the description and email it to inkompolicedept@gmail.com, the assistance would be appreciated.
INKOM, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall

CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Just saying

I moved here 23yrs ago, was a nice city around 60K people, today its bumper to bumper traffic. This is due to a seriousl increase in people from other states moving here, as a former traffic officer I’m always looking at license plates as I’m driving. I find it amazing that there are so many who have moved here & not registered their vehicles’ I would also bet they haven’t got a Idaho DL either. When I moved here I was stopped by PPD for having Arizona license plates & was issued a citation for that & not having a Idaho DL, telling the officer I had established residence just 3 das befor, she advised that I had 15 das once residency was established to abide by Pocatello’s traffic laws. She noted I was in violation as I had gone over the 15 das by a week.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Keep your pets warm this winter

It's no secret temperatures are dropping and if it's too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter to your pets if you are unable to bring them inside. The post Keep your pets warm this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy