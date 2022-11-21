ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Daily News

Fife Opera House hosts annual Cookie Walk

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmCPT_0jIj1PzK00
Lugene Bond filled boxes of cookies at the 31st Annual Cookie Walk at the Fife Opera House. Customers could choose cookies from a huge selection of different kinds and the boxes of cookies were weighed. Santa was on hand for the event so children could tell him their wish list and get photos with him.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
995
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy