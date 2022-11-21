ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Donation made to Fallen Officer Memorial Corporation

By Submitted to the Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 4 days ago



The 12 th Judicial District Bar Association made a $1,000 donation to the Fallen Officer Memorial Corporation.

Newly elected president of the local bar association, Matthew Wade, made the presentation at the association’s regular November meeting Nov. 15. On hand to receive the donation were Irene Mirabal-Counts, board president, Guy Archuleta, board member, Melissa Dorrance, board member, and Border Patrol Agent AnnMarie Hernandez.

The Fallen Officer Memorial Corporation administers and maintains the Otero County Fallen Officer Memorial Garden located at the corner of 10 th Street and Michigan Avenue in Alamogordo. The memorial garden has plaques honoring law enforcement officers serving in Otero County killed in the line of duty.

The memorial began in 2007 after a plaque was placed at the corner of the New Mexico State Police office property following the death of New Mexico State Police Officer Christopher Mirabal. Representatives of law enforcement agencies, First National Bank, and family members of the fallen officers worked to upgrade the memorial property.

Plaques have been placed in the memorial garden honoring officers who died following Mirabal and for officers who died previously who hadn’t been so honored. Currently there are 11 plaques in the memorial garden. The plaques represent officers from the New Mexico State Police, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department, the Alamogordo Police Department and the United States Border and Customs Service.

Corporation Board President Irene Mirabal-Counts said the donation from the Bar Association would be used to purchase replacement plaques for the memorial garden.

“The plaques we currently have are badly faded from the sun. We are working to get bronze plaques that will stand up to the weather in Alamogordo. The plaques we hope to get will cost approximately $8,500. With the contribution from the Bar Association, we are nearly halfway to the goal of having enough money to buy the bronze plaques,” Mirabal-Counts said.

The Fallen Officer Memorial Corporation is a not-for-profit corporation that has IRS 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.

“Our mission is to provide a dignified and serene space for friends and family members of the fallen officers as well as the public to reflect on the service and sacrifice of these officers,” Mirabal-Counts said.

“The board members serve without pay. Landscaping on the grounds is maintained by volunteers as well. This is a labor of love for the community. The community has also participated by providing donations to keep the memorial going. We are grateful to the local legal community for the support they have provided the Memorial.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Donation made to Fallen Officer Memorial Corporation

Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

