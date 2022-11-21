MIAA high school football Super Bowl schedule announced

The MIAA announced the Super Bowl schedule for the eight high school football state championships at Gillette Stadium.

Three games will be played on Friday, Dec. 2, with five more scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Milton (Division 3), Duxbury (Division 4) and Hull (Division 8) will represent the South Shore.

To clinch a spot in the state championship, Milton defeated Hanover in a thrilling semifinal on Friday night. The Dragons had a big second half to get past Holliston and Hull rolled past Old Colony.

Hull and Duxbury are looking to avenge 2021 Super Bowl losses.

Last year, seven South Shore schools played in the Super Bowl. Duxbury lost to Scituate in the Division 4 state final. Rockland defeated Abington in Division 6 and Hull lost to Randolph in Division 8. Cohasset took home the Division 7 state title.

Friday, Dec. 2

Division 7: West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's, 3 p.m.

Division 5: North Reading vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Division 4: Duxbury vs. Grafton, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Division 8: Hull vs. KIPP Academy, 10 a.m.

Division 1: Springfield Central vs. St. John's Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Division 6: Stoneham vs. St. Mary's of Lynn, 3 p.m.

Division 3: Milton vs. Wakefield Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Division 2: King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial, 8 p.m.