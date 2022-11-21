Pair of UC Greats Post Big NFL Performances

The Bearcat impact is palpable at the next level.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC greats Travis Kelce and Darrick Forrest posted big games for their NFL teams on Sunday. Starting with Kelce, the legendary tight end notched his second-career three-touchdown game in a 30-27 win over the LA Chargers.

He totaled six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. the future Pro Football Hall of Famer had his first three-score game earlier this season and now leads the NFL with 11 touchdowns.

In the NFC, Forrest helped stamp a 23-10 Commanders' win over the Texans with four tackles and his third-career interception.

He is one of PFF's top-five graded safeties in the NFL and is firmly controlling a nice future in the league during his breakout year.

