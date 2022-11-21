3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) , SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) , and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio.

*Stock prices used were midday prices of Nov. 18, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 21, 2022.

Travis Hoium has positions in First Solar and SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.