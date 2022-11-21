ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Returning with Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery with a new season of “Dirty Jobs.”. Rowe made the big announcement in a promo for the show, singing in the tune of “Deck the Halls,” “‘Dirty Jobs’ is back on TV every Sunday night… ‘Dirty Jobs’ is still disgusting every Sunday.”
