Tri-Valley Conference All Conference awards handed out for football
With the football season completely finished in Athens County, it’s a proper time to look back and see which local athletes received some postseason recognition on the gridiron.
TVC — Ohio
Co-Offensive MVP: Makhi Williams — Nelsonville-York and Garrett Brown — Vinton County
Defensive MVP: Leighton Loge — Nelsonville-York
Co-Coach of the Year: Danny Koska — Alexander and Rusty Richards — Nelsonville-York
All Conference:
Isaac Waller — Alexander; Luke Brandes — Athens; Leighton Loge — Nelsonville-York; Jordan Schulz — Alexander; Braidin Tuttle — Alexander; Alex Jeffrey — Alexander; Addam Eblin — Alexander; Jagger Cain — Alexander; Wylie Anderson — Athens; Marcus Stevers — Athens; Braeden Young — Athens; Hudson Stalder — Nelsonville-York; Makhi Williams — Nelsonville-York; Gavin Richards — Nelsonville-York; Landen Inman — Nelsonville-York; Drew Douglas — Nelsonville-York; Maleek Williams — Nelsonville-York
TVC — Hocking
Offensive MVP: Jake Pantelidis — Waterford
Defensive MVP: Brandon Oldaker — Eastern
Coach of the Year: Eric McCutcheon — Waterford
All Conference:
Blake Stanley — Trimble; Max Frank — Trimble; Cole Wright — Trimble; Blake Brown — Trimble; Brandon Burdette — Trimble
