Suspect at Large After Cortez Hill Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police
A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City
Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
2 arrested in Spring Valley murder
Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Spring Valley, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Suspects in deadly Spring Valley shooting arrested
Two men suspected in the August shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Spring Valley were located and arrested, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown
A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County
VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - An apparent serial killer wanted for murders in Tijuana could be on the loose in San Diego. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio says authorities on both sides of the border are looking for a man accused of accused of killing three prostitutes. "There was work done...
Drug Seizures at San Diego, Imperial County Ports of Entry Decreased This Year
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego field office announced this week that the total amount of narcotics seized at Southern California ports of entry this past fiscal year decreased from the previous year. The statistics released this week accounted for drugs seized through Sept. 30 at the San...
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
Man sets own home on fire, falls off roof in East County
A man fell off his roof Thursday after setting his home on fire with a flare in El Cajon, authorities said.
Several fires lead to arrest of Moberly man
MOBERLY — Police arrested a Moberly man they say set several fires Monday night. The Moberly Police Department says crews responded to multiple reports of fires in downtown Moberly around 9:50 Monday night. Police say several more fires were later reported in the 700 block of W. Coates Street,...
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border
Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
Man Shot in Dispute Over Bathroom Used by Fellow Transients at Mira Mesa Park
Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.
