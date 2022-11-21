ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Suspect at Large After Cortez Hill Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police

A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
VISTA, CA
Fulton man faces federal drug charge

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - An apparent serial killer wanted for murders in Tijuana could be on the loose in San Diego. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio says authorities on both sides of the border are looking for a man accused of accused of killing three prostitutes. "There was work done...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel

An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
Several fires lead to arrest of Moberly man

MOBERLY — Police arrested a Moberly man they say set several fires Monday night. The Moberly Police Department says crews responded to multiple reports of fires in downtown Moberly around 9:50 Monday night. Police say several more fires were later reported in the 700 block of W. Coates Street,...
MOBERLY, MO
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border

Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
SAN DIEGO, CA

