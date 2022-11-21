Read full article on original website
Thomas Klein appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Thomas Klein to the County Court seat for the Sixth Judicial District, which serves Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. A native of Wahoo, Klein has served as the Saunders County Public Defender since January of 1999. He holds a Bachelor of...
Ex-prosecutor guilty of stalking estranged wife, boyfriend
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was convicted of the misdemeanor Monday after he entered his plea. The Omaha World-Herald reports that...
NSAA Board of Directors Selects Finalists for Executive Director Position
The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors has selected four candidates to interview for the NSAA executive director position. Finalists for the NSAA executive director position are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's and Thursday's schedule
Norfolk Catholic (Class C2) and Pierce (Class C1) earned state championship football trophies at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Norfolk Catholic defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic for the C2 title, 23-0. Later Pierce outscored top-seeded and top-ranked Aurora 28-0 in the second half en route to a 42-14 victory. Tenth-ranked Creighton men's...
Southeast defeats Northeast men, barely
NORTH PLATTE – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was back inside the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night to take on Southeast Community College for the second time on the young season. The Storm came out on top in the contest by a final score of 80-79. The Hawks (3-3) have dropped both contests to the Storm by just one point this season. Tuesday’s matchup was a close affair as both sides traded the lead throughout the night. The score was all tied up at 40 at halftime and neither team pulled away from the other in the second half.
HUSKERS: Should Mickey Joseph stay?
Who should be the head football coach next season?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
