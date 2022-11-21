NORTH PLATTE – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was back inside the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night to take on Southeast Community College for the second time on the young season. The Storm came out on top in the contest by a final score of 80-79. The Hawks (3-3) have dropped both contests to the Storm by just one point this season. Tuesday’s matchup was a close affair as both sides traded the lead throughout the night. The score was all tied up at 40 at halftime and neither team pulled away from the other in the second half.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO