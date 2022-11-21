DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar has undergone tests and is receiving treatment at the team’s hotel after injuring his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 defeat of Serbia in their World Cup opener. The team did not give any detail on the extent of his injury on Friday. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia in Lusail on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench and after the match limped off the field on his way to the locker room. Neymar was also hurt at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when his tournament ended with a back injury in the quarterfinals. Brazil ended up losing to Germany 7-1 in the semifinals.

