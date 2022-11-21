ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
Commanding Breathtaking Water Views from Its Patio, this Estate in Madison, WI on Market for $4M

The Estate in Madison is a luxurious home ideal for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5404 Lake Mendota Dr, Madison, Wisconsin; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,113 square feet of living spaces. Call Shelly Sprinkman (608-220-1453) – Sprinkman Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners

“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
MADISON, WI
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
Letter | Amtrak should bring people downtown

Dear Editor: A recent letter suggested that the advantages of placing Madison’s Amtrak station at the airport were “blatantly obvious and overwhelming,” but I have to disagree. The great advantage of rail travel is that it can provide a city center-to-center connection. When you travel to Milwaukee,...
MADISON, WI
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
JANESVILLE, WI
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Things to do in Madison: Merry Makers craft fair, Daryl Hall, hip hop Nutcracker and more

Wendy Red Star, a multimedia artist of Apsáalooke (Crow) ancestry, creates art that tells Native American history from a Native American perspective. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” an exhibit on display through Feb. 26 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Red Star annotates portraits taken of Crow leaders around the turn of the 20th century, when they traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. officials. The museum, 227 State St., is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, and a reception featuring the Wisconsin Dells Singers is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison grad dredges up the past in Netflix's 'Descendant'

Thirty years ago, when Kern Jackson was a graduate student in the African American studies program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he had a “beautiful experience.”. “My first experience with real snow,” Jackson said in a phone interview from Mobile, Alabama, where he is a professor and the director of the African American studies program at the University of South Alabama. “There was a snowstorm, and I called the department secretary, and I said, "I can’t make it in to teach because of the snow. I can’t find my car."
MADISON, WI
Experience the Epitome of Lake Living & Modern Design in This $4.3M House in Middleton, WI

The House in Middleton was designed showcasing stunning views of lake Mendota from every room, now available for sale. This home located at 4713 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 7,401 square feet of living spaces. Call Cheena Chandra – Spencer Real Estate Group – (Phone: (312) 837-1111) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Middleton.
MIDDLETON, WI
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
MADISON, WI

