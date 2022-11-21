Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Water Views from Its Patio, this Estate in Madison, WI on Market for $4M
The Estate in Madison is a luxurious home ideal for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5404 Lake Mendota Dr, Madison, Wisconsin; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,113 square feet of living spaces. Call Shelly Sprinkman (608-220-1453) – Sprinkman Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Madison.
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute light show runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at...
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on. That’s why a special event was held...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
captimes.com
Letter | Amtrak should bring people downtown
Dear Editor: A recent letter suggested that the advantages of placing Madison’s Amtrak station at the airport were “blatantly obvious and overwhelming,” but I have to disagree. The great advantage of rail travel is that it can provide a city center-to-center connection. When you travel to Milwaukee,...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Merry Makers craft fair, Daryl Hall, hip hop Nutcracker and more
Wendy Red Star, a multimedia artist of Apsáalooke (Crow) ancestry, creates art that tells Native American history from a Native American perspective. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” an exhibit on display through Feb. 26 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Red Star annotates portraits taken of Crow leaders around the turn of the 20th century, when they traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. officials. The museum, 227 State St., is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, and a reception featuring the Wisconsin Dells Singers is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
captimes.com
UW-Madison grad dredges up the past in Netflix's 'Descendant'
Thirty years ago, when Kern Jackson was a graduate student in the African American studies program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he had a “beautiful experience.”. “My first experience with real snow,” Jackson said in a phone interview from Mobile, Alabama, where he is a professor and the director of the African American studies program at the University of South Alabama. “There was a snowstorm, and I called the department secretary, and I said, "I can’t make it in to teach because of the snow. I can’t find my car."
luxury-houses.net
Experience the Epitome of Lake Living & Modern Design in This $4.3M House in Middleton, WI
The House in Middleton was designed showcasing stunning views of lake Mendota from every room, now available for sale. This home located at 4713 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 7,401 square feet of living spaces. Call Cheena Chandra – Spencer Real Estate Group – (Phone: (312) 837-1111) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Middleton.
nbc15.com
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
Comments / 1