KBUR
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down
Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
KCRG.com
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
ourquadcities.com
Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
iowapublicradio.org
3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal. He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait. HyVee...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday
“It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health,” said Luis Leal. Sprinkles will be here for Thanksgiving. Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST. Since the...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar From Goose At Hy-Vee This Week
This Friday, November 25th come out to the West Kimberly Hy-Vee in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar!. Stop out and hang out with Goose, but only from 8am-10am, to get your calendar on the day of the release!. Black Friday...
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Mayor Brad Bark addresses the City of Muscatine prior to Thankgiving
I want to extend my best wishes to you and your families during this Thanksgiving weekend. Thanksgiving is a cherished American holiday which reminds us of the values and ideas that form the foundation of our great nation. On this special day, we embrace our differences, celebrate our diverse heritage, and come together in gratitude for our blessings of freedom, family, and faith. There is so much to be thankful for as we spend time with our friends and family.
KBUR
Wood stove determined as cause of Burlington shed fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has determined an improperly vented wood stove to be the cause of a Burlington shed fire. According to a news release, at 2:57 AM Tuesday, November 22nd, The Burlington Fire Department responded to 1216 South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby.
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits106.com
Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley To Share Superintendent
The Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts will share a superintendent starting next school year. Dave Hoeger, currently the shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts, will become the superintendent for both Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg starting July 1st. Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch plans to retire at that time. The school boards for both school districts approved the one-year superintendent sharing plan this week.
