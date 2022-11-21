Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: Sublease for Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton. Seller: LCP 1201 Kings Ave LLC, MV Hotel Associates I LLC, MSS Hotel Associates I LLC, GASS Hotel Associates I LLC and RSS Hotel Associates I LLC. DUVAL. $15,925,864. 1331 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Hampton Inn. Parcel size: 1.85...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at San Marco East in review
Lofts at San Marco East, The Vestcor Companies apartments designed at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road, are in review for construction. The city is reviewing permits for Summit Contracting Group Inc. to build the 172-unit apartment building at a project cost of $25 million. Vestcor intends to start construction...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace
Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s Coffee continues plans in North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing construction plans for Scooter’s Coffee at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. Plans dated Sept. 28 show a 678-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.76 acre at the site at Yellow Bluff and New Berlin roads. RedRobin Enterprises Inc. is the operator. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
Action News Jax
USS Orleck could be on the move soon
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
First Coast News
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg
NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine
Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Venetia
Colonel Raymond C. Turck (left) and a 1940 aerial of a half completed Venetia (right). Courtesy of University of Florida George A Smathers Libraries Digital Collections. Located just north of NAS Jacksonville, the neighborhood of Venetia was developed by Colonel Raymond Custer Turck during the 1920s. Born in 1874 in Ithaca, Michigan, Turck was the son Captain William S. Turck, a union army veteran and banking firm founder who spent his winters in Florida. Relocating to Jacksonville in 1905, he served as the Chief Surgeon of St. Luke’s Hospital between 1910 and 1916. Rising to the rank of Colonel during World War I, he was awarded Silver Star, Purple Heart and University Palms medals. Appointed State Health Officer in 1921, Turck hired West Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth to design a new Mediterranean Revival riverfront mansion in 1924 in Ortega.
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
thejaxsonmag.com
USS Orleck may move down the river
The historic warship once known as the “Grey Ghost” may be moving down the St. Johns River to another temporary home after the Mayor’s Office filed an emergency bill to initiate the move. But that home is actually the permanent pier that the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship...
historiccity.com
Third Annual Light Up the BEACH Season at the City of St Augustine Beach
Communications and Events Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach, Melinda B. Conlon, informed local Historic City News reporters that the City will celebrate this holiday season with the Third Annual “Light Up the BEACH!” events, kicking off with Beach Art Walk and ending with a New Year’s Eve Fireworks show.
thejaxsonmag.com
LaVilla's Railroad Row in color
(State Archives of Florida) Between 1890 and 1920, more than 20 million immigrants arrived in the United States. Many found Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood as a destination to pursue the American dream, as the district was home to the largest passenger railroad station south of Washington, D.C. Sandwiched between the...
Ask Anthony: Jacksonville woman says wheel fell off brand-new Tesla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samantha Hanes and her husband were excited to lease a brand-new Tesla X. They're familiar with the popular electric cars. "I currently have a Tesla and I like the current car that we have," Hanes explained. On Aug.13, her husband picked up the new Tesla. The...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Study finds community support for philanthropy
In 2011, in the wake of the Great Recession and financial crisis, the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida issued its first public opinion poll to measure attitudes toward nonprofit organizations on attributes including management, service and performance in the community. To mark its 20th anniversary, the Nonprofit Center released its...
Comments / 0