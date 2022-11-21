ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: Sublease for Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton. Seller: LCP 1201 Kings Ave LLC, MV Hotel Associates I LLC, MSS Hotel Associates I LLC, GASS Hotel Associates I LLC and RSS Hotel Associates I LLC. DUVAL. $15,925,864. 1331 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville. Type: Hampton Inn. Parcel size: 1.85...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lofts at San Marco East in review

Lofts at San Marco East, The Vestcor Companies apartments designed at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road, are in review for construction. The city is reviewing permits for Summit Contracting Group Inc. to build the 172-unit apartment building at a project cost of $25 million. Vestcor intends to start construction...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace

Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee continues plans in North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing construction plans for Scooter’s Coffee at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. Plans dated Sept. 28 show a 678-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.76 acre at the site at Yellow Bluff and New Berlin roads. RedRobin Enterprises Inc. is the operator. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USS Orleck could be on the move soon

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg

NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
historiccity

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine

Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Venetia

Colonel Raymond C. Turck (left) and a 1940 aerial of a half completed Venetia (right). Courtesy of University of Florida George A Smathers Libraries Digital Collections. Located just north of NAS Jacksonville, the neighborhood of Venetia was developed by Colonel Raymond Custer Turck during the 1920s. Born in 1874 in Ithaca, Michigan, Turck was the son Captain William S. Turck, a union army veteran and banking firm founder who spent his winters in Florida. Relocating to Jacksonville in 1905, he served as the Chief Surgeon of St. Luke’s Hospital between 1910 and 1916. Rising to the rank of Colonel during World War I, he was awarded Silver Star, Purple Heart and University Palms medals. Appointed State Health Officer in 1921, Turck hired West Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth to design a new Mediterranean Revival riverfront mansion in 1924 in Ortega.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

USS Orleck may move down the river

The historic warship once known as the “Grey Ghost” may be moving down the St. Johns River to another temporary home after the Mayor’s Office filed an emergency bill to initiate the move. But that home is actually the permanent pier that the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

LaVilla's Railroad Row in color

(State Archives of Florida) Between 1890 and 1920, more than 20 million immigrants arrived in the United States. Many found Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood as a destination to pursue the American dream, as the district was home to the largest passenger railroad station south of Washington, D.C. Sandwiched between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Study finds community support for philanthropy

In 2011, in the wake of the Great Recession and financial crisis, the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida issued its first public opinion poll to measure attitudes toward nonprofit organizations on attributes including management, service and performance in the community. To mark its 20th anniversary, the Nonprofit Center released its...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

