FIFA investigates chants by Mexico fans at World Cup
FIFA on Wednesday said it has opened an official investigation into the Mexican Football Association over chants made by Mexico fans toward Poland players during their 0-0 draw in the World Cup on Tuesday, per Reuters. Why it matters: Mexico has been sanctioned in the past over "a recurring anti-gay...
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United
Global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United, the club announced Tuesday. The big picture: The decision comes shortly after Ronaldo lashed out against the team in an interview with Piers Morgan and caused a new round of drama with the team's coach, Erik ten Hag. Driving the news:...
Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was a freshman bit player in Michigan’s 42-27 victory over Ohio State last season at the Big House. A year later, the 19-year-old from the Chicago suburbs is the starting quarterback for unbeaten Michigan, preparing to play in front of the largest and most hostile road crowd he’s ever seen with the season on the line. “It feels just like the stars are aligning,” McCarthy said. “And now it’s finally here. It’s meant to be.” Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is as weathered as a two-year starter can be. A Heisman Trophy favorite and one of the most prolific passers in the country, Stroud remembers the agony of losing to the Wolverines a year ago despite throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns.
