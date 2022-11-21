Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Review: A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s and the vibrant, glamorous bohemians she encountered on the scene, like John Waters It-Girl Cookie Mueller, have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA.
Box Office: Thanksgiving Sparks Worry as ‘Strange World’ Bombs and ‘Glass Onion’ Sharpens Knife
The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $62 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is bombing.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...
