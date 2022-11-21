Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
Norfolk man flees from police on bicycle, officials say
A man who refused to stop and ride away from police on a bike was arrested on Wednesday.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
norfolkneradio.com
UPDATE: Teen missing from Hoskins area
norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary stop signs and no parking zone in Norfolk
NORFOLK Neb. -- With construction ongoing in Norfolk, some temporary changes are being made to the city's streets. On Monday, the City of Norfolk approved an ordinance and one resolution, which is intended to improve safety in areas of the city. Due to the construction taking place on the First St. Bridge, traffic has become condensed in areas of Norfolk.
News Channel Nebraska
'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
norfolkneradio.com
Sunday morning traffic stop leads to arrest of Madison man
A routine traffic stop in Norfolk early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man. According to Captain Mike, Bauer, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. The officer had contact...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
northeast.edu
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk's Hometown Holidays Festival
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk held its annual Hometown Holidays Festival Tuesday night. All those who attended had a number of activities to attend from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Along with many holiday activities, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in town with a letters to Santa mailbox.
norfolkneradio.com
Ex-prosecutor guilty of stalking estranged wife, boyfriend
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend. Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was convicted of the misdemeanor Monday after he entered his plea. The Omaha World-Herald reports that...
South Sioux City CSD announces new superintendent
The South Sioux City Community School District Board have announced they have decided the candidate to be Superintendent.
News Channel Nebraska
Recount approved for Ward 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A recount of votes for a northeast Nebraska city council race will take place on Monday. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss announced Tuesday that the Ward Four City Council Race in Norfolk will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 28. The race between incumbent Andrew McCarthy and challenger...
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
