Porterville Recorder
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Iran 2, Wales 0
Second Half_1, Iran, Cheshmi, 90th+8 minute; 2, Iran, Rezaeian, (Taremi), 90th+11. Goalies_Iran, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh; Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward. Yellow Cards_Rodon, Wales, 45th+3; Rezaeian, Iran, 90th+4; Jahanbakhsh, Iran, 90th+5. Red Cards_Hennessey, Wales, 86th. Referee_Mario Escobar. Assistant Referees_Caleb Wales, Juan Mora, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Maguette...
Thursday's Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup.
British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a...
