Petition Asking Council To Get Community Input On Final Draft Of Nuisance Ordinance Before Voting

City of Santa Fe offers assurances on water main breaks. Residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications or anyone who follows the city’s Office of Emergency Management Twitter account will have noticed the volume of water-main breaks of late. Yesterday: Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Monday: Cordova Road. Nov. 13: Garcia Street. Nov. 12: Camino Cabra. You get the idea. But city Water Division Director Jesse Roach tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the number of water main breaks in 2022 tracks with prior years: 29 so far in 2022 versus an average of 31.6 per year since 2014. He noted that the growing number of residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications may have influenced the perception of a growing issue and said as the city works through “the technology and the benefits of communication, we are looking at maybe how to be more targeted in sending out those alerts.” He acknowledged that the number of water main breaks this month may have been due to the colder-than-average temperatures, but said Santa Fe has a lower rate of water main breaks per mileage of pipeline than the nation’s average: 5.3 breaks per 100 miles of pipe versus 14 breaks per year, according to a 2018 study by Utah State University of 281 US utilities. Fun fact: The city’s oldest water main dates to 1881 and, according to Roach, still works fine. The city does spend approximately $1.5 million to $3 million annually to replace pipes, a figure expected to grow over the next decade to $8 to $10 million.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO