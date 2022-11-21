Petition Asking Council To Get Community Input On Final Draft Of Nuisance Ordinance Before Voting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Concerned About Rewrite Of Chapter 18 Of Los Alamos County Code
I am writing this letter to express a concern, and to alert the public to this concern, that I have with the Chapter 18 rewrite of the Los Alamos County Code. I am a member of the Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB), but my comments in this letter are my own – I am not speaking for the Board in an official capacity.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office Announces 2022 General Election Results Are Official
Canvass attendees clockwise from left, Canvass Board Member Heath Davis, Board Member Betty Ann Gunther, Board Member Jolyn McTeigue, County Clerk Naomi Maestas, Elections Manager Victoria Martinez, Board Member James Rickman and Board Member Cameron Counters. Photo by Senior Deputy Clerk Victoria Montoya. COUNTY News:. The Los Alamos County (LAC)...
losalamosreporter.com
County Needs To Shift From Coercive Ordinances To Cooperation And Collaboration To Solve Community Problems
Thanks for voting for me, if you did, and I’m sorry if you did not. I lost the exact count after a while, but in my campaign for Assessor this year I knocked on well over a thousand doors in many neighborhoods all over the County. I had many interesting discussions, which is what I have always loved about campaigning.
sandovalcountynm.gov
SANDOVAL COUNTY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF COUNTY ROAD #11 CUBA, N.M.
Shawn Perry-Turner, Director of Marketing and Communications. SANDOVAL COUNTY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF COUNTY ROAD #11 CUBA, N.M. Bernalillo, N.M., November 23, 2022 – Sandoval County Public Works Department announced today that County Road #11 in Cuba, N.M. will be closed to all traffic at Mile Marker 6 as of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for an undetermined amount of time. The reason for this closure is that the bridge on this roadway has been identified as unsafe. This determination was made following an inspection by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Sandoval County Public Works.
losalamosreporter.com
Leadership Los Alamos Holds Session Focused On Youth Resiliency In Los Alamos County
LLA students read student feedback cards received by local teens. Photo by Kateri Morris. Los Alamos JJAB Resource Specialist, Jamie Allbach, demonstrates the power of resiliency and support. Photo by Kateri Morris. LLA students engage in discussions about the needs of youth in our community. Photo by Kateri Morris. BY...
losalamosreporter.com
Brandi Engeman Appointed Director Of Los Alamos Arts Council
The Los Alamos Arts Council is pleased to announce that Brandi Engeman has been appointed to the position of Executive Director. Engeman has been with the Arts Council in an official capacity since January 2022 as the Education Programs Manager and brings years of diverse experience to the organization from Los Alamos Public Schools, owning and operating her own business, as well as managing and working for other nonprofits both locally and nationally.
Rio Grande Sun
Panhandling Ordinance Now in Effect
Española police on Saturday began enforcing a new city ordinance prohibiting panhandling and street vending in certain areas—a law some residents say violates their civil rights. As of this morning, Wednesday, November 23, as the Rio Grande Sun went to press no arrests have been made, according to...
newsfromthestates.com
FEMA explores outsourcing much of the $2.5B program for northern NM fire victims
FEMA workers stationed along a road at a disaster recovery center in Glorieta, following the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in late May. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) A week before Congress approved spending $2.5 billion to fully compensate victims of botched prescribed burns that grew into New Mexico’s biggest-ever wildfire, the agency in charge of the paying victims started to explore hiring private companies to do a lot of the work.
Santa Fe Reporter
3 Questions with Incoming Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas
Hector Balderas has been in elected office since 2005—that’s two years before fellow Democrat and former Gov. Bill Richardson launched his ill-fated presidential campaign, for you longtime New Mexico politics watchers. Balderas, 49, served one two-year term in the state House of Representatives, then two highly visible four-year terms each as state auditor and attorney general. That’s some ride for a dude from Wagon Mound. (And Balderas has never been shy about discussing his childhood in rural Mora County.)
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
Albuquerque city council proposing millions for green energy plant in city
Universal Hydrogen is looking to set up its first manufacturing plant right here in the Duke City.
losalamosreporter.com
County CommuniTree Campaign Helps Northern New Mexico Families Impacted By Wildfires
Deputy County Manager Linda Matteson and UWNNM Communications Specialist Megan Bucklin help kick-off the start of the ‘Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes’ campaign at the CommuniTree in the Municipal Building Lobby. Photo Courtesy LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM)...
Councilor proposes ordinances to tackle unaffordable rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is proposing two new ordinances, aimed at solving some of the problems for renters in the city. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is introducing two ordinances tonight at city council. She says the ordinances are not about hurting landlords but about creating consistency for renters. “There’s just all these fees that […]
New vendor ordinance passes Albuquerque city council
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance Monday making it easier for vendors to operate in the city. The ordinance allows vendors to pay for one permit to operate in farmers’ markets across the city. Previously, they had to have a license for each market they were in. Now, vendors will pay $50 […]
“It’s a dumb idea”: Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s a bad idea; it’s a dumb idea,” says Bill Sabatini. He has strong feelings about the idea of a Solid Waste Transfer Station near his home by the Big I. “It’s just totally inappropriate for here.” The City of Albuquerque says they bought the property at the corner of Menaul and […]
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe Addresses Broken Water Mains
City of Santa Fe offers assurances on water main breaks. Residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications or anyone who follows the city’s Office of Emergency Management Twitter account will have noticed the volume of water-main breaks of late. Yesterday: Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Monday: Cordova Road. Nov. 13: Garcia Street. Nov. 12: Camino Cabra. You get the idea. But city Water Division Director Jesse Roach tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the number of water main breaks in 2022 tracks with prior years: 29 so far in 2022 versus an average of 31.6 per year since 2014. He noted that the growing number of residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications may have influenced the perception of a growing issue and said as the city works through “the technology and the benefits of communication, we are looking at maybe how to be more targeted in sending out those alerts.” He acknowledged that the number of water main breaks this month may have been due to the colder-than-average temperatures, but said Santa Fe has a lower rate of water main breaks per mileage of pipeline than the nation’s average: 5.3 breaks per 100 miles of pipe versus 14 breaks per year, according to a 2018 study by Utah State University of 281 US utilities. Fun fact: The city’s oldest water main dates to 1881 and, according to Roach, still works fine. The city does spend approximately $1.5 million to $3 million annually to replace pipes, a figure expected to grow over the next decade to $8 to $10 million.
City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another push from the city to get rid of boarded-up houses that are magnets for trouble. The city has hundreds of them, but getting them torn down is a difficult task. The city council has added four more problem properties to its list. Neighbors who live around them say it’s […]
FASHION Magazine |
Excellence in Indigenous Fashion Was on Display at the Santa Fe Indian Market
In honour of the Santa Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary, discover some of the event’s top fashion talents. One hundred years of fashion can feel like a long time, with styles evolving and, more often than not, returning. (We see you, low-rise jeans.) But for the designers who took part in the 100th edition of the Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico, clothing is about so much more than trends.
losalamosreporter.com
Lisa Scott Joins Century Bank As Universal Banker
Lisa Scott has joined Century Bank in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Century Bank is pleased to announce the arrival of Lisa Scott as Universal Banker to the Los Alamos branch of the Bank. Lisa has spent 23 years dedicated to helping people with their financial service needs. Lisa remembers every customer – their names, the names of their children, grandchildren, and pets.
healthleadersmedia.com
The Exec: Presbyterian Healthcare Services CMO Talks Strategy, Patient Safety, and Workforce
Jason Mitchell, MD, fields seven questions about health system leadership. — One of the biggest challenges of being a chief medical officer is balancing day-to-day responsibilities with strategic planning, saysJason Mitchell, MD, SVP and chief medical and clinical transformation officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services (PHS). Mitchell leads more than...
Comments / 0