The North Carolina Tar Heels came into the year as the No. 1 team in the country and they still hold that distinction at 5-0, but it hasn’t looked the way you would expect. Yesterday, it was an 89-81 win over Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. Gardner Webb also gave them a scare 10 days ago. Today will be their toughest test of the season as they continue the Phil Knight Invitational against the 4-0 Iowa State Cyclones.

AMES, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO