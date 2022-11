I want to extend my best wishes to you and your families during this Thanksgiving weekend. Thanksgiving is a cherished American holiday which reminds us of the values and ideas that form the foundation of our great nation. On this special day, we embrace our differences, celebrate our diverse heritage, and come together in gratitude for our blessings of freedom, family, and faith. There is so much to be thankful for as we spend time with our friends and family.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO