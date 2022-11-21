Read full article on original website
Joy Behar Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on Virginia Mass Shooting By Crunching on a TicTac on ‘The View’
Joy Behar accidentally interrupted a somber topic during today’s episode of The View. The uncomfortable moment came as Behar audibly crunched down on a Tic Tac in the middle of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the developing mass shooting in Virginia, in which a gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart. Goldberg introduced today’s episode with the terrible news about the shooting, which took place Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Chesapeake, Virginia. As she began the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Goldberg reminded the audience and her co-hosts that the tragedy happened just “as the country prepares to come together with loved ones”...
Stream It or Skip It: ‘#Xmas’ on Hallmark Drops Claire Bowen into a Modern Spin on ‘Christmas in Connecticut’
Hallmark enters the world of Instagram influencers — I mean, Hubgram influencers — in #Xmas, a riff on the classic “we gotta lie about our relationship at Christmas” plot starring Claire Bowen (Nashville) and Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars). Does this holiday romcom deserve all the likes, or will you need to block this one from your TV screen? #XMAS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Claire Bowen plays Jen, the head designer and co-owner of a local home goods and lifestyle store. She runs the small business with her sister Ali (Anna Van Hooft), who also has her hands full...
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
